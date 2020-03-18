Freunde für immer

18. März 2018

Gans Kyle weicht ihrem Retter nie von der Seite

Mike Javanjee rettete einem ertrinkenden Gänschen das Leben. Seither folgt Kyle ihm auf Schritt und Tritt – egal, wohin er geht.

Das sind Gans Kyle und ihr bester Freund Mike Javanjee. Als verwaistes Baby drohte Kyle im Lake Oswego im US-Staat Oregon zu ertrinken. Doch Mike rettete dem Gänschen das Leben und nahm es bei sich auf. Seit diesem Tag weicht Kyle ihrem Retter nicht mehr von der Seite. Egal, wohin Mike geht, ... ... Kyle ist immer dabei! «Ich wollte sie so lange am Leben halten, bis sie erwachsen ist und auf sich selber aufpassen kann», sagt Mike in einem Doch mittlerweile ist Kyle eine ausgewachsene Kanadagans und wohnt noch immer bei Mike. «Sie ist nie gegangen», sagt der Mann aus Portland. Er habe mehrmals versucht, das Tier freizulassen. Mike: «Ich habe sie meilenweit entfernt ausgesetzt. Und wenn ich jeweils nach Hause kam, war sie bereits vor mir wieder dort.» Kyle folgt ihm auf Schritt und Tritt. Auch wenn sich Mike mit Freunden trifft. Mit der Mehrheit von ihnen komme die Gans gut aus. Nur andere Frauen möge sie nicht besonders. Kyle könne sehr eifersüchtig werden. «Wenn Mädchen vorbeikommen und sie diese als Bedrohung sieht, lässt sie es sie wissen», sagt Mike im Interview. Wenn die beiden alleine sind, sind am liebsten auf dem See unterwegs. Während Mike sein Boot steuert, ... ... fliegt Kyle nebenher und bekommt so die Bewegung, die sie braucht. Ihren besten Freund lässt sie dabei aber niemals aus denn Augen. Die ungewöhnliche Beziehung begann vor über zwei Jahren und geht gerade im Netz viral. Wenn du noch mehr Bilder oder Videos der beiden sehen willst, findest du Auch Savannah und ihr Güggel sind unzertrennlich. Jeden Morgen begleitet Frog das 13-jährige Mädchen aus dem US-Bundesstaat Texas zur Busstation. «Er wartet mit ihr, bis sie in den Bus steigt», sagt ihre Mutter Holley Burns zu «The Dodo». Danach kehre er auf den Hof zurück, um seiner täglichen Routine nachzugehen. «Bis es Zeit ist, dass er sie abholt, wenn sie nach Hause kommt.» Denn sobald der Schulbus vorfährt, gibt es für den Güggel kein Halten mehr. Frog lebt seit Februar 2017 bei der Familie Burns in Atlanta, Texas. Sie hätten von Anfang an bemerkt, dass der Güggel etwas anders sei. Nicht nur, dass er Federn auf seinen Füssen habe, sondern auch seine Bewegungen seien sehr speziell. So kam er auch zu seinem Namen (Frog = engl. für Frosch). Zudem hängt Frog lieber mit Menschen als mit den anderen Hühnern ab. Am liebsten verbringt er Zeit mit seinem Lieblingsmenschen Savannah. «Lese gerade ein Buch mit meiner Savannah und Bruder Bo, der Katze» schreibt Frog auf Und auch beim Abwasch hilft das verrückte Huhn mit – oder leistet zumindest moralische Unterstützung. Die beiden verbinde ein sehr starkes Band, sagt die Mutter. «Egal, wo sie hingeht, er ist direkt hinter ihr.»

Discussion
  • Gleichklang am 18.03.2018 22:01 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    so kann der Sonntag zu Ende gehen

    Sind ja zuckersüss die Beiden. Finde es eine wundervolle Geschichte.

  • Eberle Peter am 18.03.2018 22:05 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Fuchs du hast die Gans gestohlen gib....

    Ähnlich wie bei meiner Gan, äh- sorry, bei meiner Freundin, die folgt mir auch immer auf Schritt und Tritt, mir wird es manchmal fast ein bisschen zuviel.

  • Toni am 18.03.2018 22:05 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Interessant

    Sehr interessant und gutes beispiel das Tiere liebevoller sind als Menschen. Jedoch würde es mich persönlich nerven wenn sie überall mitkommt. Nicht weil mich die Leute anschauen würden sondern weil man nicht überall erwünscht ist bzw wird mit einer Gans.

  • Jdarc am 18.03.2018 22:05 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Echte Dankbarkeit und Freundschaft

    So eine tierisch Dankbarkeit, dies sollten die Menschen von den Tieren lernen.

