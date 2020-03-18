Gans Kyle weicht ihrem Retter nie von der Seite

so kann der Sonntag zu Ende gehen
Sind ja zuckersüss die Beiden. Finde es eine wundervolle Geschichte.
Back in the day. When we used to be young. It's not the years, it's the mileage. #roommates #bestfriends #spreadlove #bekind #goose #geese #gosling #4kendall #lakeoswego #lakelife #portland #oregon #theygrowupsofast #kids #fly #swim #skate #surf #live #mastercraft #mastercraft2015 #mcboatcompany #redbull #starbucks #style #design #fashion
Axis A20 seats just as many as your other 22ft boats and just as comfortable. It rides through the water just as nicely as an X2. The design and look speaks for itself. Since it’s 20ft it’s so much more maneuverable. It’s easier to get in and out of tight spots like canal driving or docking. It comes out the pocket crazy fast and literally pivots at high speeds like its on a. Ohhh now I get why they called Axis. I literally just put that together. For those that have driven an A20 you know exactly what I’m talking about. For those that don’t. Go find out! www.axiswake.com #teamAWS #centeredonyou -posting the full edit on YouTube soon #bekind #spreadlove @animals_video @activewatersports FOLLOW @axiswake FOLLOW @axiswake FOLLOW @axiswake Music by @twofeetmusic Download on iTunes now! -Song called Quick Musical Doodles
Fuchs du hast die Gans gestohlen gib....
Ähnlich wie bei meiner Gan, äh- sorry, bei meiner Freundin, die folgt mir auch immer auf Schritt und Tritt, mir wird es manchmal fast ein bisschen zuviel.
Interessant
Sehr interessant und gutes beispiel das Tiere liebevoller sind als Menschen. Jedoch würde es mich persönlich nerven wenn sie überall mitkommt. Nicht weil mich die Leute anschauen würden sondern weil man nicht überall erwünscht ist bzw wird mit einer Gans.
Echte Dankbarkeit und Freundschaft
So eine tierisch Dankbarkeit, dies sollten die Menschen von den Tieren lernen.
