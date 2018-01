Tattoo lässt Sakyrah ihre tote Grossmutter hören

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM

I just want to take this time to thank my grandma. My everything. Words can’t explain how much I miss her. Every blessing that is being sent my way right now is because of her. I know that she orchestrated all of this for me. I will do nothing but continue to make her proud❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/SfMx2f7WHP