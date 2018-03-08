Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
«Wie konntest du dir den heissen Typen angeln?»
Jenna Kutcher postet ein Foto von sich und ihrem Ehemann auf Instagram. Die Reaktionen folgen prompt.
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
Unternehmerin Jenna Kutcher aus Hawaii löste mit einem einzigen Foto auf Instagram eine Welle der Entrüstung aus. Die 29-jährige ist kurvig, ihr Ehemann Drew ist Personal Trainer und entsprechend muskulös. Es hagelte Hasskommentare und Kritik.
Viele ihrer 360'000 Abonnenten hätten plötzlich eine Meinung zu ihrer Ehe, ihrem Aussehen und ihrem Leben gehabt, schreibt Kutcher jetzt auf Instagram. Erst habe sie sich zurückziehen wollen, doch dann habe sie sich entschieden, sich an die Community zu wenden. In einem emotionalen Post erklärt sie: «Jemand fragte mich, wie ich mir so einen heissen Typen angeln konnte. Ein Teil meiner Unsicherheit liegt genau darin, dass ich mit Mr. Sixpack verheiratet bin. Ich fühle mich manchmal minderwertig und mein Kopf will mir weismachen, dass ich ihn nicht verdient habe.»
«Ich bin mehr als ein Körper»
Dann folgt eine Liebeserklärung an Drew: «Dieser Mann hat die letzten zehn Jahre jede Kurve, jede Delle, jedes Kilo und jeden Pickel umarmt und er hat mich immer daran erinnert, dass ich schön bin. Ja, meine Schenkel berühren sich, meine Arme sind breit und mein Hintern ist uneben – aber ich bin mehr als ein Körper und ihr seid das auch.»
Waking up on what feels like my birthday because it's a day devoted to celebrating alllll the ladies out there! ? Whether you're barely surviving, ultimately thriving, making moves, mom-ing, inspiring change, leading others, or simply showing up just as you are, I LOVE YOU. There is no mistake you woke up today, you were made for such a time as this. ?? Today we woke up to find @goaldiggerpodcast featured by iTunes and goodness gracious that little pipe dream of mine has turned into a movement for hundreds of thousands of women that I couldn't be more proud of. ?? Here's to my goal diggers, may we know them, be them, and raise them! Tag 3 women who inspire you below (and maybe, just maybe I'll try and get them on the show!) ? Custom swimsuit made by my boo: @alltwerkandnoprayEin Beitrag geteilt von JENNA KUTCHER (@jennakutcher) am
Eine Woche, nachdem ihr Foto viral ging, zieht Jenna Bilanz. Es habe sie überrascht, dass sich die Welt so sehr dafür interessiere, wenn sich zwei Menschen mit unterschiedlichen Körpern lieben. Gleichzeitig könne sie so ihre Message mit allen teilen: «Ich definiere mich nicht über Worte wie kurvig oder Plus Size und Drew definiert sich nicht als Mr. Sixpack. Am Ende sind wir das Mädchen und der Junge, die sich verliebt haben im College. Der Rest ist Geschichte.»
THE REALITY OF GOING VIRAL: We've spent the last few days gawking at the fact that society believes that seeing two people (who happen to have different body types) in love is newsworthy, and yet we are embracing it whole heartedly because it means that we get to share our message with YOU, with the world. ? We are not our bodies. I am not defined by titles like »curvy or plus size, Drew is not defined by »Mr. Six Pack. At the end of the day, we are the girl and the guy who fell in love and started dating in college after @kickingitwithkutch lost a bet that led to a first kiss - the rest is history. ? Our story is has held ups and down, light and loss and we've chosen to show up and turn the mess into our message. Because we believe the world is hungry for REAL and going viral has proven that. ? Here we are: Jenna and Drew, a small town couple who are as normal as they come and more in love today than the day they said »I do. You might have met us because of our bodies but I pray you fall in love with our hearts and souls and stick around awhile. Will you? ? Photo by: @mrslindseyromanEin Beitrag geteilt von JENNA KUTCHER (@jennakutcher) am
(bla)