«Wie konntest du dir den heissen Typen angeln?»

Unternehmerin Jenna Kutcher aus Hawaii löste mit einem einzigen Foto auf Instagram eine Welle der Entrüstung aus. Die 29-jährige ist kurvig, ihr Ehemann Drew ist Personal Trainer und entsprechend muskulös. Es hagelte Hasskommentare und Kritik.

Umfrage Wie finden Sie Jenna Kutchers Instagram-Post? Super, dieses Bodyshaming muss endlich aufhören.

Wäre er nicht schon verheiratet, würde ich ihn heiraten.

Am Ende gehts doch irgendwie immer um Selbstdarstellung.

Muss man wirklich zu allem immer eine Meinung haben?

Wäre sie nicht schon verheiratet, würde ich sie heiraten.

Viele ihrer 360'000 Abonnenten hätten plötzlich eine Meinung zu ihrer Ehe, ihrem Aussehen und ihrem Leben gehabt, schreibt Kutcher jetzt auf Instagram. Erst habe sie sich zurückziehen wollen, doch dann habe sie sich entschieden, sich an die Community zu wenden. In einem emotionalen Post erklärt sie: «Jemand fragte mich, wie ich mir so einen heissen Typen angeln konnte. Ein Teil meiner Unsicherheit liegt genau darin, dass ich mit Mr. Sixpack verheiratet bin. Ich fühle mich manchmal minderwertig und mein Kopf will mir weismachen, dass ich ihn nicht verdient habe.»

«Ich bin mehr als ein Körper»

Dann folgt eine Liebeserklärung an Drew: «Dieser Mann hat die letzten zehn Jahre jede Kurve, jede Delle, jedes Kilo und jeden Pickel umarmt und er hat mich immer daran erinnert, dass ich schön bin. Ja, meine Schenkel berühren sich, meine Arme sind breit und mein Hintern ist uneben – aber ich bin mehr als ein Körper und ihr seid das auch.»

Eine Woche, nachdem ihr Foto viral ging, zieht Jenna Bilanz. Es habe sie überrascht, dass sich die Welt so sehr dafür interessiere, wenn sich zwei Menschen mit unterschiedlichen Körpern lieben. Gleichzeitig könne sie so ihre Message mit allen teilen: «Ich definiere mich nicht über Worte wie kurvig oder Plus Size und Drew definiert sich nicht als Mr. Sixpack. Am Ende sind wir das Mädchen und der Junge, die sich verliebt haben im College. Der Rest ist Geschichte.»

(bla)