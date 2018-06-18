Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Unterwegs nach Rostow
18. Juni 2018
Flugzeug der Saudis fängt Feuer
Das Flugzeug, das die saudiarabische Nationalmannschaft nach Rostow brachte, fing Feuer. Verletzt wurde niemand.
Schock für das Team von Saudiarabien beim Flug von Moskau nach Rostow, wo die Saudis am Mittwoch gegen Uruguay spielen. Ein Triebwerk fiel während des Landeanflugs aus und fing Feuer.
? PASSENGER FOOTAGE: Watch #KSA plane engine catching fire as they land in Rostov-on-Don for their #WorldCup matchday 2 game against #URU . pic.twitter.com/Yq3QQ1MtZ1– Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) 18. Juni 2018
Saudi-Arabiens Fussballverband bestätigte die technische Panne am Flugzeug, versicherte via Twitter aber, dass alle Spieler und die gesamte Delegation in Sicherheit und auf dem Weg in die Unterkunft seien.
?| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely.– Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) 18. Juni 2018
