Unterwegs nach Rostow

18. Juni 2018 21:51; Akt: 18.06.2018 23:04 Print

Flugzeug der Saudis fängt Feuer

Das Flugzeug, das die saudiarabische Nationalmannschaft nach Rostow brachte, fing Feuer. Verletzt wurde niemand.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Schock für das Team von Saudiarabien. Während des Flugs nach Rostow am Don fing die Maschine Feuer, die das Team an ihren nächsten Spielort bringen soll. Trotz Flammen unter dem rechten Flügel konnte das Flugzeug sicher landen. Die Spieler und der Staff kamen mit dem Schrecken davon. Sie konnten die Maschine sicher verlassen. Wenig spät gab auch der saudiarabische Verband via Twitter Entwarnung. Alle seien jetzt sin Sicherheit und unterwegs zum Hotel.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Schock für das Team von Saudiarabien beim Flug von Moskau nach Rostow, wo die Saudis am Mittwoch gegen Uruguay spielen. Ein Triebwerk fiel während des Landeanflugs aus und fing Feuer.

Saudi-Arabiens Fussballverband bestätigte die technische Panne am Flugzeug, versicherte via Twitter aber, dass alle Spieler und die gesamte Delegation in Sicherheit und auf dem Weg in die Unterkunft seien.

WM-Center

(TA)

WM 2018 aktuell

Tunesien - England

Superstar Kane rettet England

Tunesien - England

Dank dem Führungstreffer von Harry Kane spielen sich die Engländer in letzter Minute auf Platz zwei der Gruppe.

Zimmer-Einblick

So exklusiv logieren die WM-Stars

Zimmer-Einblick

In welchem Hotel übernachtet Messi und wo sind die anderen Titelanwärter einquartiert? Das sehen Sie im Video.

Belgien - Panama

Lukakus Doppelpack bringt Belgien den Sieg

Belgien - Panama

Belgien tut sich gegen eine starke Panama-Defensive lange schwer. Am Schluss setzt sich die individuelle Klasse aber durch.

WM-News

Brasilien verlangt von der Fifa eine Erklärung

WM-News

+++ Eric Cantona macht sich über Neymar lustig +++ Ganz Island schaut WM-Spiel +++ Kolarow macht den Federer +++ Blatter steht vor grossem Tag in Moskau +++ Javier entzückt nicht nur die Mexiko-Fans +++

Aufatmen

Behrami kann gegen Serbien wohl spielen

Aufatmen

Gute Nachrichten aus Toljatti: Valon Behrami hat sich gegen Brasilien nicht ernsthaft verletzt und ist am Freitag wieder einsatzfähig.

Ausblick Gruppe E

Was ist dieser Punkt wert für die Schweiz?

Ausblick Gruppe E

Die kleine Euphorie rund um das Remis gegen Brasilien müssen die Schweizer nutzen, denn im zweiten Spiel gegen Serbien gilt: verlieren verboten.

Panamas Keeper-Doppelgänger

«Buffon zeigt grossartiges Spiel für Panama»

Panamas Keeper-Doppelgänger

Ist das Gianluigi Buffon? Nein. Panamas Keeper Jaime Penedo sieht der italienischen Legende aber verdammt ähnlich.

Ex-Schiedsrichter Urs Meier

«Glück, dass er nicht pfiff»

Ex-Schiedsrichter Urs Meier

Urs Meier hätte die Aktion von Steven Zuber wohl abgepfiffen. Doch der Schiedsrichter-Experte begrüsst die bisher klare Linie der Video-Schiedsrichter an der WM.

5. WM-Tag

Panama und der Kult-Kommentator

5. WM-Tag

An Tag 5 der WM greift der Neuling ins Geschehen ein. Und: Wie schlagen sich die Engländer und die Schweden ohne Ibrahimovic?