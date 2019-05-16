Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Jovovich über ihre Abtreibung
16. Mai 2019 21:02; Akt: 16.05.2019 23:11 Print
«Ich habe immer noch Albträume»
Schauspielerin Milla Jovovich kritisiert die harten Abtreibungsgesetze in den USA – und macht dabei ein sehr intimes Geständnis.
Der US-Staat Alabama hat seit Mittwoch das härteste Abtreibungsgesetz in den USA. Frauen, die nach der sechsten Woche eine Schwangerschaft abbrechen, müssen mit Mordanklagen und Gefängnisstrafen rechnen. Auch Ärzten, die abtreiben, drohen zwischen zehn und 99 Jahren Haft. Ausnahmen im Falle einer Schwangerschaft durch Vergewaltigung oder Inzest gibt es nicht mehr.
Wenige Tage zuvor hatte auch der US-Staat Georgia die umstrittetene «Heartbeat Bill» verabschiedet. Das neue Gesetz sorgt landesweit für hitzige Diskussionen im Netz – auch bei den Stars. Nach Alyssa Milano meldete sich nun auch Schauspielerin Milla Jovovich («Das fünfte Element») zur Abtreibungsdebatte in den USA zu Wort.
«Es war eines der schlimmsten Erlebnisse»
Sie selbst musste vor zwei Jahren ihr ungeborenes Kind abtreiben. «Ich war viereinhalb Monate schwanger und drehte gerade für einen Film in Osteuropa», schreib sie auf Instagram. Und dann passierte es: Jovovich bekam vorzeitige Wehen.
«Ich musste während des kompletten Eingriffs wach sein. Es war eines der schlimmsten Erlebnisse, die ich je durchmachen musste. Ich habe immer noch Albträume davon. Ich war allein und hilflos.»
Wenn sich Jovovich vorstellt, dass Frauen wegen des neuen Gesetzes unter viel schlimmeren Bedingungen abtreiben müssen, dreht sich ihr der Magen um. «Für Frauen ist ein Schwangerschaftsabbruch auf einem emotionalen Level schlimm genug.» Sie erklärt weiter: «Keine Frau möchte so etwas durchmachen, aber wir müssen dafür kämpfen, dass wir im Notfall eine sichere Umgebung für den Eingriff haben.»
Die grösste Menschenrechtsorganisation der USA, die American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), hat bereits angekündigt, das Gesetz vor Gericht anzufechten.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
(kle)