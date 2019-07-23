Das Netz macht sich schon über Johnson lustig

Da sind wir mal gespannt. Kommt Johnson wirklich so zur Downing Street?



Exclusive first images of the new prime minister arriving at Downing Street #NextPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/C1ZkohOEoC — Charlene Johnston (@champerscharl) July 23, 2019

Da hat jemand keine hohen Erwartungen.



When Boris Johnson walks into 10 Downing Street #NextPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/hrshjMPGIw — Shan (@shanuddin889) July 23, 2019

Jemand anderes hat hingegen eigene Vorstellungen.



Boris Johnson and Donald Trump planning on ways to destroy the world. pic.twitter.com/EBEEuWPFG5 — Luenic Luke (@luenic) July 23, 2019

Manche sehen einen Zusammenhang mit der Hitzewelle.



So our next #NextPrimeMinister is #Boris and the UK 🇬🇧 is currently going through a #heatwave ... are we actually becoming hell... 🙄 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙄 #NotMyPM pic.twitter.com/JtLgIRYliC — Luke (@LJP1575) July 23, 2019

Und manche einen mit der Frisur.



This is an era of people with ugly hair style. #BorisJohnson — Bee_beep (@Beebeep14) July 23, 2019

There are two of them now. pic.twitter.com/nSOZAcXwJ4 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 23, 2019

Gemäss Ivanka Trump wird Johnson gar nicht Premier von Grossbritannien, sondern von Kingston.



Die zukünftige Hauskatze von Boris Johnson, Larry the Cat gibt dem neuen Premierminister über Twitter bereits Anweisungen:



@BorisJohnson I like my breakfast at 11, my lunch at noon and a belly rub while napping in between. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 23, 2019

Ob Theresa May Freude an ihrem Nachfolger hat?

Andere Nutzer gönnen Johnson den Wahlsieg.



Well done Boris #NextPrimeMinister — lynne owen (@prettyfeety) July 23, 2019

(vro)