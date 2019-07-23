Reaktionen

Das Netz macht sich schon über Johnson lustig

Boris Johnson wird neuer Premierminister von Grossbritannien. Die Reaktionen auf Twitter lassen nicht lange auf sich warten. Hier eine kleine Auswahl.

Das sagt Johnson zu seiner Wahl.
Da sind wir mal gespannt. Kommt Johnson wirklich so zur Downing Street?

Da hat jemand keine hohen Erwartungen.

Jemand anderes hat hingegen eigene Vorstellungen.

Manche sehen einen Zusammenhang mit der Hitzewelle.

Und manche einen mit der Frisur.

Gemäss Ivanka Trump wird Johnson gar nicht Premier von Grossbritannien, sondern von Kingston.

Die zukünftige Hauskatze von Boris Johnson, Larry the Cat gibt dem neuen Premierminister über Twitter bereits Anweisungen:

Ob Theresa May Freude an ihrem Nachfolger hat?

Andere Nutzer gönnen Johnson den Wahlsieg.

