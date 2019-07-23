Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Reaktionen
23. Juli 2019 18:56
Das Netz macht sich schon über Johnson lustig
Boris Johnson wird neuer Premierminister von Grossbritannien. Die Reaktionen auf Twitter lassen nicht lange auf sich warten. Hier eine kleine Auswahl.
Da sind wir mal gespannt. Kommt Johnson wirklich so zur Downing Street?
Exclusive first images of the new prime minister arriving at Downing Street #NextPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/C1ZkohOEoC— Charlene Johnston (@champerscharl) July 23, 2019
Da hat jemand keine hohen Erwartungen.
When Boris Johnson walks into 10 Downing Street #NextPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/hrshjMPGIw— Shan (@shanuddin889) July 23, 2019
Jemand anderes hat hingegen eigene Vorstellungen.
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump planning on ways to destroy the world. pic.twitter.com/EBEEuWPFG5— Luenic Luke (@luenic) July 23, 2019
Manche sehen einen Zusammenhang mit der Hitzewelle.
So our next #NextPrimeMinister is #Boris and the UK 🇬🇧 is currently going through a #heatwave ... are we actually becoming hell... 🙄 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙄 #NotMyPM pic.twitter.com/JtLgIRYliC— Luke (@LJP1575) July 23, 2019
Und manche einen mit der Frisur.
This is an era of people with ugly hair style. #BorisJohnson— Bee_beep (@Beebeep14) July 23, 2019
There are two of them now. pic.twitter.com/nSOZAcXwJ4— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 23, 2019
Gemäss Ivanka Trump wird Johnson gar nicht Premier von Grossbritannien, sondern von Kingston.
"Daddy, I wanna be pwesident too!" #IvankaTrump #UnitedKingston #BorisJohnson #Britain #NextPrimeMinister #TheUK #Brexit pic.twitter.com/fn0JryLMDH— Michael Rowe (@MrMichaelRowe) July 23, 2019
Die zukünftige Hauskatze von Boris Johnson, Larry the Cat gibt dem neuen Premierminister über Twitter bereits Anweisungen:
@BorisJohnson I like my breakfast at 11, my lunch at noon and a belly rub while napping in between.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 23, 2019
Ob Theresa May Freude an ihrem Nachfolger hat?
@TzarRobert dit à @Pontifex_fr @BFMTV @CNEWS @LCI @GG_RMC J'aime bien la caricature du @theresa_may, en parodiant le tableau de maitre de #Edvard_Munch, s'intitulant #Le_Cri...Il est cultivé l'auteur de cette caricature... pic.twitter.com/qZ36RQNgAD— ZYKO (@02_130_11487) April 11, 2019
Andere Nutzer gönnen Johnson den Wahlsieg.
Well done Boris #NextPrimeMinister— lynne owen (@prettyfeety) July 23, 2019
(vro)