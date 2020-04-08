Dieses Bild hat Hubble an deinem Geburi geknipst

Good News

Diesen Monat feiert das Weltraumteleskop Hubble seinen 30. Geburtstag. Um das zu feiern, zeigt dir die NASA, welches Sternenbild an deinem Geburtstag gemacht wurde.

Hubble befindet sich seit April 1990 in der Umlaufbahn der Erde. Und liefert spektakuläre Bilder aus dem Weltall. Der April 1990 markiert für die Nasa den wichtigsten Schritt in der Sternenbetrachtung seit Galileo Galileis erster Verwendung eines Vergrösserungsglases 1610. Bereits 1991 lieferte Hubble die erste Farbfotografie des Saturns. Das Hubble ist so konzipiert, dass es stets gut in Stand gehalten und aufgerüstet werden konnte. Ursprünglich war geplant, dass Hubble 15 Jahre im Orbit bleibt. Seit 1990 wurden am Teleskop 1,4 Millionen Observationen durchgeführt. Hubble steuerte Daten für über 16'000 wissenschaftliche Artikel bei. Wartungsmissionen werden heute keine mehr vorgenommen. Und dennoch beobachtet Hubble das Weltall weiterhin tagtäglich und beamt weiterhin Bilder auf die Erde.

Das Hubble-Weltraumteleskop befindet sich seit dem 24. April 1990 in der Umlaufbahn der Erde und erforscht seither 24 Stunden am Tag, sieben Tage die Woche das Weltall. Entwickelt wurde es von der NASA gemeinsam mit der Europäischen Weltraumorganisation ESA.

Der April 1990 markiert für die Nasa den wichtigsten Schritt in der Sternenbetrachtung seit Galileo Galileis erster Verwendung eines Vergrösserungsglases 1610, wie sie zum 30. Geburtstag des Weltraumteleskops schreibt. Nicht zuletzt, weil Hubble so gebaut wurde, dass es gut in Stand gehalten und aufgerüstet werden konnte. Wartungsmissionen werden heute keine mehr vorgenommen. Und dennoch beobachtet Hubble das Weltall emsig weiter und beamt Bilder auf die Erde.

In sozialen Medien feiert die Nasa den runden Geburtstag mit spektakulären Bildern. Ursprünglich war geplant, dass Hubble 15 Jahre im Orbit bleibt. Seit 1990 wurden am Teleskop 1,4 Millionen Observationen durchgeführt. Hubble steuerte Daten für über 16'000 wissenschaftliche Artikel bei.

Anlässlich des 30. Geburtstag zeigt dir Hubble auch, was es an deinem Geburtstag aufgenommen hat. Dafür einfach hier klicken.

  • Horber Sepp am 08.04.2020 22:17 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Bild Nummer 4 zeigt

    Jupiter und nicht den Saturn. Das sehe sogar ich mit meinem siebtem Bier im Grind

  • Nick am 08.04.2020 22:35 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Mein Traum

    Ich fände es einfach grandios, mal in den Weltraum zu fliegen. Am besten auf einer Saturn V. Meiner Meinung nach die beeindruckendste Maschine, die je gebaut wurde.

