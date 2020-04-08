Dieses Bild hat Hubble an deinem Geburi geknipst

Bild Nummer 4 zeigt
Jupiter und nicht den Saturn. Das sehe sogar ich mit meinem siebtem Bier im Grind
08. April 2020 22:06
Das Hubble-Weltraumteleskop befindet sich seit dem 24. April 1990 in der Umlaufbahn der Erde und erforscht seither 24 Stunden am Tag, sieben Tage die Woche das Weltall. Entwickelt wurde es von der NASA gemeinsam mit der Europäischen Weltraumorganisation ESA.
Der April 1990 markiert für die Nasa den wichtigsten Schritt in der Sternenbetrachtung seit Galileo Galileis erster Verwendung eines Vergrösserungsglases 1610, wie sie zum 30. Geburtstag des Weltraumteleskops schreibt. Nicht zuletzt, weil Hubble so gebaut wurde, dass es gut in Stand gehalten und aufgerüstet werden konnte. Wartungsmissionen werden heute keine mehr vorgenommen. Und dennoch beobachtet Hubble das Weltall emsig weiter und beamt Bilder auf die Erde.
In sozialen Medien feiert die Nasa den runden Geburtstag mit spektakulären Bildern. Ursprünglich war geplant, dass Hubble 15 Jahre im Orbit bleibt. Seit 1990 wurden am Teleskop 1,4 Millionen Observationen durchgeführt. Hubble steuerte Daten für über 16'000 wissenschaftliche Artikel bei.
What cosmic wonder did @NASAHubble capture on your birthday? 📸💫 Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That means it has observed some fascinating cosmic wonder every day of the year, including on your birthday! Enjoy #NASAatHome by heading to the website below, entering your birthday and discovering what piece of the universe was captured on your special day! Celebrate Hubble’s 30th anniversary this year by sharing the result using #Hubble30. ➡️ https://go.nasa.gov/HubbleOnYourBirthday Image Credit: NASA/ESA #NASA #BirthdaySurprise #CosmicConnection #Universe #Space
Anlässlich des 30. Geburtstag zeigt dir Hubble auch, was es an deinem Geburtstag aufgenommen hat. Dafür einfach hier klicken.
#Hubble30 (1997) M2-9 is a striking example of a "butterfly" or a bipolar planetary nebula. Another more revealing name might be the "Twin Jet Nebula." If the nebula is sliced across the star, each side of it appears much like a pair of exhausts from jet engines. Indeed, because of the nebula's shape and the measured velocity of the gas, in excess of 200 miles per second, astronomers believe that the description as a super-supersonic jet exhaust is quite apt. Ground-based studies have shown that the nebula's size increases with time, suggesting that the stellar outburst that formed the lobes occurred just 1,200 years ago. The central star in M2-9 is known to be one of two very close stars that orbit one another at perilously close distances. It is even possible that one star is being engulfed by the other. Astronomers suspect the gravity of one star pulls weakly bound gas from the surface of the other and flings it into a thin, dense disk that surrounds both stars and extends well into space. The disk can actually be seen in shorter exposure images obtained with the Hubble Space Telescope. It measures approximately 10 times the diameter of Pluto's orbit. Models of the type that are used to design jet engines ("hydrodynamics") show that such a disk can successfully account for the jet-exhaust-like appearance of M2-9. The high-speed wind from one of the stars rams into the surrounding disk, which serves as a nozzle. The wind is deflected in a perpendicular direction and forms the pair of jets that we see in the nebula's image. This is much the same process that takes place in a jet engine: The burning and expanding gases are deflected by the engine walls through a nozzle to form long, collimated jets of hot air at high speeds. For more information, follow the link in our bio. Credit: NASA, Bruce Balick (University of Washington), Vincent Icke (Leiden University, the Netherlands), and Garrelt Mellema (Stockholm University)
Ich fände es einfach grandios, mal in den Weltraum zu fliegen. Am besten auf einer Saturn V. Meiner Meinung nach die beeindruckendste Maschine, die je gebaut wurde.
Shoemaker-Levy 9
1994 wurde der Komet Shoemaker-Levy 9 in Fragmente zerrissen, die auf Jupter stürzten. Jeder einzelne Einschlag hinterliess Spuren, so gross wie die Erde. Hubble dokumentierte dies in seinerzeitiger Perfektion. Schade, dass dieses Foto nicht gezeigt wird.
Mein Traum
Bild Nummer 4 zeigt
