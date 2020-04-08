Dieses Bild hat Hubble an deinem Geburi geknipst

Das Hubble-Weltraumteleskop befindet sich seit dem 24. April 1990 in der Umlaufbahn der Erde und erforscht seither 24 Stunden am Tag, sieben Tage die Woche das Weltall. Entwickelt wurde es von der NASA gemeinsam mit der Europäischen Weltraumorganisation ESA.

Der April 1990 markiert für die Nasa den wichtigsten Schritt in der Sternenbetrachtung seit Galileo Galileis erster Verwendung eines Vergrösserungsglases 1610, wie sie zum 30. Geburtstag des Weltraumteleskops schreibt. Nicht zuletzt, weil Hubble so gebaut wurde, dass es gut in Stand gehalten und aufgerüstet werden konnte. Wartungsmissionen werden heute keine mehr vorgenommen. Und dennoch beobachtet Hubble das Weltall emsig weiter und beamt Bilder auf die Erde.

In sozialen Medien feiert die Nasa den runden Geburtstag mit spektakulären Bildern. Ursprünglich war geplant, dass Hubble 15 Jahre im Orbit bleibt. Seit 1990 wurden am Teleskop 1,4 Millionen Observationen durchgeführt. Hubble steuerte Daten für über 16'000 wissenschaftliche Artikel bei.

Anlässlich des 30. Geburtstag zeigt dir Hubble auch, was es an deinem Geburtstag aufgenommen hat. Dafür einfach hier klicken.

