Greta Thunberg erhält Umweltpreis – und lehnt ab

Die Klimabewegung brauche Taten und keine weiteren Preise. Mit dieser Begründung liess die Aktivistin Greta Thunberg den Nordischen Rat auflaufen.

Bedankt sich zwar für die Ehre, lehnt den Umweltpreis aber ab: Greta Thunberg ist seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika. (Archivbild) Greta Thunberg ist zu Besuch in den USA. (17. September 2019) Dort traf sie unter anderem auf Ex-Präsidenten Barack Obama. Sie und die Protestbewegung «Fridays For Future» wurden von Amnesty International ausgezeichnet. Die Auszeichnung sei für «all die furchtlosen Jugendlichen, die für ihre Zukunft kämpfen»: Greta Thunberg bedankt sich für den Preis von Amnesty International. (16. September 2019) «Jungen Leuten wird oft gesagt, dass sie die Anführer von morgen sind. Doch wenn sie bis morgen warten, wird es für niemanden von uns eine Zukunft geben»: Amnesty-Generalsekretär Kumi Naidoo überreicht die Auszeichnung. «Menschen sterben! Und trotzdem schauen immer noch so viele von uns weg»: Greta Thunberg. Vor Greta Thunberg haben der tschechische Bürgerrechtler Vaclav Havel und die pakistanische Kinderrechtsaktivistin Malala Yousafzai den AI-Preis erhalten. Aus ihrem wöchentlichen Schulstreik ist eine internationale Klimaprotestbewegung mit hunderttausenden Anhängern geworden. Die 16-Jährige protestiert seit einem Jahr für mehr Klimaschutz. Die Aktivistin ist vor über zwei Wochen auf einem Segelboot in den USA angekommen. Vergangenen Freitag forderte sie vor dem Weissen Haus mit mehreren Hundert Kindern und Jugendlichen mehr Klimaschutz.

Die schwedische Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Umweltpreis des Nordischen Rates zugesprochen bekommen und ihn postwendend abgelehnt. Die Klimabewegung brauche keine weiteren Preise sondern Taten, liess sie wissen.

Sie erhalte den Preis dafür, dass sie Millionen Menschen in aller Welt dazu mobilisiert habe, zu einem kritischen Zeitpunkt politisches Handeln für das Klima einzufordern, gab der Rat am Dienstagabend zunächst auf einer feierlichen Zeremonie in Stockholm bekannt.

Kurz darauf twitterte die 16-Jährige, sie habe sich entschlossen, den Preis abzulehnen. Sie danke dem Nordischen Rat zwar für die Auszeichnung, die eine grosse Ehre darstelle, schrieb Thunberg auf Instagram. Die Klimabewegung brauche jedoch keine weitere Preise, sondern Politiker, die auf die Erkenntnisse der Wissenschaft hörten.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I have received the Nordic Council's environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here's why: »I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it's a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, Johan Sverdrup is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta ThunbergEin Beitrag geteilt von Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) am

Zwei Vertreterinnen der Klimabewegung Fridays for Future erklärten bei der Zeremonie im Auftrag Thunbergs, die skandinavischen Länder zählten zu den Staaten, die am meisten für das Klima tun könnten, im Prinzip aber nichts unternähmen.

Thunberg noch in Nordamerika

Der Nordische Rat ist das zentrale Forum der Region Skandinavien. Zu seinen Mitgliedern zählen neben Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden, Finnland und Island auch die weitgehend selbstständigen Territorien Åland, Grönland und die Färöer-Inseln.

Alljährlich vergibt der Rat Preise in den Kategorien Literatur, Kinder- und Jugendliteratur, Film, Musik und Umwelt. Jede der Auszeichnungen ist mit 350'000 dänischen Kronen (rund 52'000 Franken) dotiert. Thunberg war von den Ländern Schweden und Norwegen für den Umweltpreis nominiert worden. Sie befindet sich seit zwei Monaten in Nordamerika.

