Greta Thunberg will ihren Namen schützen lassen

Die Klimaaktivistin aus Schweden versucht die missbräuchliche Verwendung ihres Namens verhindern.

Andere Menschen wollen sie verkörpern oder sich als ihre Repräsentanten ausgeben: Greta Thunberg. (Archivbild) Greta demonstrierte auch schon in der Schweiz, hier in Lausanne. Anlass war das einjährige Jubiläum der Schülerstreiks. Die 17-Jährige ging danach nach Davos ans WEF. Dort überbrachte sie den Mächtigen der Welt die Botschaft, dass die Klimabewegung nicht aufgeben werde. Alle Handys waren auf die schwedische Aktivistin gerichtet. Greta lief in Lausanne mit. «Reden konnte ich leider nicht mit ihr», sagt A. O., der das Foto gemacht hat. Aber: «Es ist schön, einen jungen Menschen zu sehen, der sich so aufopfert. Das ist eine echte Inspiration für uns.» Greta Thunberg übernachtete letztes Jahr am WEF im Zelt. Die berühmteste Klima-Aktivistin ist am Freitag in Lausanne. Sie wird am ersten Jahrestag der Klimabewegung am Streik in Lausanne teilnehmen. Danach reist sie voraussichtlich weiter nach Davos. Bereits 2019 war Greta in Davos. 2019 war ein bewegtes Jahr für die junge Schwedin. Sie traf Wirtschaftsführer und Staatschefs wie US-Präsident Donald Trump. Thunberg begann vor eineinhalb Jahren mit ihren Schulstreiks fürs Klima. An Freitagen protestiert die Schwedin regelmässig vor dem Stockholmer Reichstag für den Klimaschutz. Auch in Davos protestierte sie fürs Klima. Jetzt, mit 17 Jahren, soll Greta auch bald alleine Reisen können.

Die schwedische Klimaschutzaktivistin Greta Thunberg will ihren Namen wie auch ihre Fridays-for-Future-Bewegung als Marken registrieren lassen. Die 17-Jährige teilte am Mittwoch im Internetdienst Instagram mit, sie habe entsprechende Anträge gestellt.

Das Ziel dieser Massnahme sei es, die weitere missbräuchliche Verwendung ihres Namens sowie der Bezeichnung der von ihr entfachten globalen Bewegung zu verhindern.

Sie selbst und auch die anderen jungen Aktivisten hätten zwar keinerlei Interesse an Handelsmarken, schrieb Thunberg. Doch werde ihr Name sowie der von Fridays for Future ständig ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke benutzt. Deshalb sei es notwendig, die Namen zu patentieren. Thunberg beklagte auch, dass andere Menschen immer wieder versuchten, sie zu verkörpern, oder sich als ihre Repräsentanten darstellten, um Kontakte zu Politikern, Künstlern und Medien zu knüpfen.

Die Ikone der Klimaschutzbewegung kündigte ferner an, eine gemeinnützige Stiftung gründen zu wollen, die sich um die finanziellen Aspekte von Fridays for Future wie etwa Bucheinnahmen, Spenden und Preisgelder kümmern solle. Die Stiftung solle «völlig transparent» sein, etwa hinsichtlich ihrer Steuerausgaben. Als Ziele der Organisation nannte Thunberg die Beförderung der «ökologischen, klimatischen und sozialen Nachhaltigkeit» sowie auch der «mentalen Gesundheit».

