May will Posten vor neuen Verhandlungen räumen

In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday March 27, 2019. British lawmakers are preparing to vote Wednesday on alternatives for leaving the European Union as they seek to end an impasse following the overwhelming defeat of the deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May. (House of Commons/PA via AP) (Bild: Keystone/AP/House of Commons)