Porsche hebt ab und fliegt in Hauswand

View this post on Instagram

On Sunday November 10, 2019 at approximately ‪6:34 AM‬ police units were dispatched to a vehicle into a building at ‪1466 Hooper Ave.‬ A 2010 Porsche Boxster convertible driven by Braden DeMartin, 22 of Toms River, was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Hooper Ave before losing control and hitting the center median, continuing north and striking an embankment causing the vehicle to become airborne into the building. Both Braden, and his passenger Daniel Foley, 23 of Toms River were deceased when units arrived on scene. Toms River Building Inspector John Gerrity deemed the building unsafe. Also assisting on scene were Ocean County Prosecutors Office, Toms River Fire Company Stations 29 & 30, Toms River Technical Rescue Task Force, Brick Technical Rescue Task Force, Toms River Office of Emergency Management, Ocean County Fire Coordinators, Silverton EMS, and the Ocean County Sheriffs Department. Hooper Ave between Indian Hill Rd and College Drive was closed for roughly 7 hours ‪between 6:30 AM and 1:30 PM. The accident remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officers Robert Westfall, David Bartoshek and Mark Nater.‬