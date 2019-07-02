So lacht das Netz über Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace.

Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May, der französische Präsident Emmanuel Macron, der kanadische Premier Justin Trudeau und IWF-Chefin Christine Lagarde waren am G-20-Gipfel in Japan in ein Gespräch vertieft. Plötzlich stiess die Tochter von US-Präsident Donald Trump zur trauten Runde und wollte – vergeblich – mitreden. Der Elysee-Palast veröffentlichte ein Video der Szene, das bereits millionenfach angeklickt wurde. Unter dem Hashtag #unwantedivanka macht sich das Netz nun lustig über Ivankas Bemühungen.

She was the last person the Brokeback Mountain boys wanted to see... #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/r6Tcr8yWo7 — BJH (@herringbone65) July 1, 2019

#UnwantedIvanka those pics found on twitter are hysterical, can’t stop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bxShCp7yeS — chris rosti (@chrisrosti) July 2, 2019

I’m sure she’s mad about this one...because she’s not in the center! Haha! #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/bJNkKIsbW9 — gary (@somekindahippie) July 1, 2019

