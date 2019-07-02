Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
#unwantedivanka
02. Juli 2019 09:35; Akt: 02.07.2019 09:35 Print
So lacht das Netz über Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump schien am G-20-Gipfel in Japan nicht wirklich willkommen zu sein. Unter dem Hashtag #unwantedivanka werden nun am Laufband Memes der 37-Jährigen geteilt.
Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).— Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) 29. Juni 2019
The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ
Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May, der französische Präsident Emmanuel Macron, der kanadische Premier Justin Trudeau und IWF-Chefin Christine Lagarde waren am G-20-Gipfel in Japan in ein Gespräch vertieft. Plötzlich stiess die Tochter von US-Präsident Donald Trump zur trauten Runde und wollte – vergeblich – mitreden. Der Elysee-Palast veröffentlichte ein Video der Szene, das bereits millionenfach angeklickt wurde. Unter dem Hashtag #unwantedivanka macht sich das Netz nun lustig über Ivankas Bemühungen.
and here's Mt. Rushivanka #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/z80RGYZnXG— Marie Fox (@marie_fox_art) July 1, 2019
IT phone home— ifadenuff (@ifadenuff) July 1, 2019
#UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/1W43ShIK4K
The building of Trump Tower #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/mET7brLccN— Rusty Lowrey (@rusty_lowrey) July 1, 2019
Yes, she was there. She was always there.#UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/e4bBfPUtrC— Science-Based afKiff (@afkiff) July 2, 2019
She was the last person the Brokeback Mountain boys wanted to see... #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/r6Tcr8yWo7— BJH (@herringbone65) July 1, 2019
#UnwantedIvanka those pics found on twitter are hysterical, can’t stop 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bxShCp7yeS— chris rosti (@chrisrosti) July 2, 2019
#UnwantedIvanka more more more 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/le526duKD0— chris rosti (@chrisrosti) July 1, 2019
Guys we did it! #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/np8sweZOnT— Jacob Kessler (@jacobkessler) July 1, 2019
I’m sure she’s mad about this one...because she’s not in the center! Haha! #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/bJNkKIsbW9— gary (@somekindahippie) July 1, 2019
This wins. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/ksqdpKcTai— Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 1, 2019
(rab)