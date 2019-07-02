#unwantedivanka

02. Juli 2019 09:35; Akt: 02.07.2019 09:35 Print

So lacht das Netz über Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump schien am G-20-Gipfel in Japan nicht wirklich willkommen zu sein. Unter dem Hashtag #unwantedivanka werden nun am Laufband Memes der 37-Jährigen geteilt.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat
Unter dem Eindruck politischer Spannungen und einer schwächelnden Weltwirtschaft hat am Freitag in Osaka der G-20-Gipfel begonnen Bis Samstag beraten die Staats- und Regierungschefs der grossen Industrie- und Schwellenländer über zahlreiche Themen. Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May war da ... ... genauso wie die deutsche Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel, der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin ... ... US-Präsident Donald Trump, der bereits bei der Anreise nach Osaka zu einem Rundumschlag gegen G-20-Partnerländer ausgeholt hat ... ... und: Ivanka Trump. Sie begleitete ihren Vater, Donald Trump, an das politisch wichtige Treffen ... ..und bemühte sich sehr, sich in die politische Elite einzubringen – was ihr nicht immer gelang.

Die britische Premierministerin Theresa May, der französische Präsident Emmanuel Macron, der kanadische Premier Justin Trudeau und IWF-Chefin Christine Lagarde waren am G-20-Gipfel in Japan in ein Gespräch vertieft. Plötzlich stiess die Tochter von US-Präsident Donald Trump zur trauten Runde und wollte – vergeblich – mitreden. Der Elysee-Palast veröffentlichte ein Video der Szene, das bereits millionenfach angeklickt wurde. Unter dem Hashtag #unwantedivanka macht sich das Netz nun lustig über Ivankas Bemühungen.












(rab)

