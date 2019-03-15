Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
#christchurch
15. März 2019 09:13; Akt: 15.03.2019 09:55 Print
Der Kiwi weint
Der Terroranschlag in der neuseeländischen Stadt Christchurch schockiert die Welt. Auf Social Media ist die Anteilnahme gross.
Bagi menghormati mangsa kejadian tembakan rambang #christchurch tengahari tadi, pihak qierahman akan menanguhkan pembukaan pre order yang sepatutnya berlangsung pada hari ini. Mari kita hadiahkan alfatihah buat mereka yang terkorban. Semoga allah mencucuri rahmat ke atas roh mereka. Amiin. #itsnotmassshootingitsterrorism
It's highly disturbing what happened in #Christchurch. 💔— Amna🇵🇰 (@Amna_Emaan) 15. März 2019
To take lives of innocents is nothing but wicked and heinous!
Such monstrous minds have no religion.
Prayers go out for the victims & their families in this hour of grief.
May peace be with all of us!#NewZealandShooting pic.twitter.com/9hxdvWgnzI
Shooting reported at multiple mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch; mass casualties feared... My prayers and thoughts are with the victims and they're families. People heading to worship, regardless of their faith or beliefs, should never be in fear. Church, synagogue, temple, mosque or any place of worship should be a safe haven from the hatred of the world. It saddens me that some individuals decided to attack these poor Muslim worshippers just because of they're faith. It angers me as a Christian that this kind of senseless violence actually exists in today's world. Prayers for Christchurch, New Zealand 🇳🇿 and the families of the victims. God bless you ✝️🙏🏼, Praise be to Allah ☪️ and stay strong. #newzealand #christchurch #muslim #allah #godbless #god #catholic #christianity #hatehasnohomehere #senseless #shooting #thursdaythoughts #prayers #prayforchristchurch #prayfornewzealand #nz #religion #faith #staystrong #keepthefaith #helpingothers #weareone
Die @dmgnetde hat eine Presseerklärung zu dem Anschlag in #Christchurch herausgegeben pic.twitter.com/rpPUFsKdBR— Khallad Swaid (@KhaludeD) 15. März 2019
Absolutely Heartbroken 😞 no one of any race or religion deserves this injustice... when will all this evil and hate stop #christchurch #newzealand #standtogether
(sto)