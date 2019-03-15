#christchurch

15. März 2019 09:13; Akt: 15.03.2019 09:55 Print

Der Kiwi weint

Der Terroranschlag in der neuseeländischen Stadt Christchurch schockiert die Welt. Auf Social Media ist die Anteilnahme gross.

Der Kiwi, das neuseeländische Wappentier, trauert um die Opfer des Terroranschlags in Christchurch, bei dem mindestens 40 Menschen von einem rechtsextremen Täter in zwei Moscheen getötet wurden. Auf Facebook bedankt sich dieser Imam für die grosse Anteilnahme. Er sei von der Unterstützung, Liebe und Solidarität überwältigt.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

💔❤️ #Christchurch #kiakaha #staysafe

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Motherhood Project NZ (@themotherhoodprojectnz) am


Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Shooting reported at multiple mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch; mass casualties feared... My prayers and thoughts are with the victims and they're families. People heading to worship, regardless of their faith or beliefs, should never be in fear. Church, synagogue, temple, mosque or any place of worship should be a safe haven from the hatred of the world. It saddens me that some individuals decided to attack these poor Muslim worshippers just because of they're faith. It angers me as a Christian that this kind of senseless violence actually exists in today's world. Prayers for Christchurch, New Zealand 🇳🇿 and the families of the victims. God bless you ✝️🙏🏼, Praise be to Allah ☪️ and stay strong. #newzealand #christchurch #muslim #allah #godbless #god #catholic #christianity #hatehasnohomehere #senseless #shooting #thursdaythoughts #prayers #prayforchristchurch #prayfornewzealand #nz #religion #faith #staystrong #keepthefaith #helpingothers #weareone

Ein Beitrag geteilt von David (@da3chicago) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an



