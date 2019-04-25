Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
In nur fünf Monaten
Jeremiah hat für seine Kinder 40 Kilo verloren
Nach einer Wanderung mit seiner Familie sagt Jeremiah (40) dem Übergewicht den Kampf an. In fünf Monaten trainiert er sich vom Bierbauch zum Sixpack.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
DON’T MAKE EXCUSES!!! WE ALL HAVE THE TIME FOR WHAT IS IMPORTANT. I get a lot of feedback about my fitness journey “you must spend all day in the gym” or “it must be nice to have that kind of time” or “what about work and family”. The truth is I run 2 businesses that I work at 7 days a week, I have 3 kids who all participate in multiple sports and programs and I still have a social life. It’s just my wife and I who run the businesses, no employees, our house is clean and no we don’t have a maid and our cars are running because I fix them. Beyond work and the gym I read books, I watch tv, I love cooking and my family and I go to church every Sunday and spend the rest of the day together. Trust me I understand busy. The difference is I don’t look at it as busy, I see it as being productive. I want to be productive. Believe me- If I can find the time and persistence to make these goals happen, so can you!
