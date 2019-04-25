In nur fünf Monaten

25. April 2019 04:49; Akt: 25.04.2019 04:49 Print

Jeremiah hat für seine Kinder 40 Kilo verloren

Nach einer Wanderung mit seiner Familie sagt Jeremiah (40) dem Übergewicht den Kampf an. In fünf Monaten trainiert er sich vom Bierbauch zum Sixpack.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
So sieht Jeremiah Peterson aus dem US-Bundesstaat Montana heute aus. Doch bis 2017 wog der dreifache Familienvater noch über 130 Kilo. Das Übergewicht hatte er über Jahre stressbedingt zugelegt, nachdem er mit seiner Frau eine Familie gegründet und sich selbstständig gemacht hatte. Bei einer Wanderung mit seiner Familie wurde Jeremiah endgültig klar, dass er etwas ändern musste. Denn der heute 40-Jährige konnte kaum noch mit seinen Kindern mithalten und kam heftig ins Schwitzen. Für seine drei Kinder wollte der Antiquitätenhändler wieder in Form kommen. So begann Jeremiahs unglaubliche Transformation. Sein tägliches Programm: eine Stunde Krafttraining und zwei Stunden Wandern sowie ... ... einer strikten Keto-Diät, bei der er die Kohlenhydrate auf ein Minimum reduzierte und stattdessen viel Fett ass. So nahm Jeremiah schnell viel ab. Nach nur fünf Monaten hatte er knapp 40 Kilo verloren. Wo früher ein dicker Bierbauch schwabbelte, präsentiert er jetzt sein Sixpack. Zudem hat sich auch sein Zustand deutlich verbessert: «Seitdem ich schlank bin, ist alles besser geworden. Mein Haar und meine Haut sehen gesünder aus. Jetzt kann man auch wieder mein Kinn sehen, wo früher Hamsterbacken waren, und ich habe Muskeln», sagt Jeremiah. Auf Instagram zeigt er aber auch, dass er nach dem Abnehmen mit Dehnungsstreifen und schlaffer Haut zu kämpfen hat. Die Motivation für seinen Erfolg hat Jeremiah durch seine Familie gefunden. Er ist überzeugt, dass er es nur dank seinen Liebsten geschafft hat: «Abnehmen verändert nicht nur deinen Körper, sondern auch die Art und Weise, wie man denkt oder fühlt», sagte er zur «Daily Mail». Besonders im Hinblick auf die Zukunft, die man sich für sich und seine Familie vorstellen würde. «Ich weiss, wenn ich das kann, kann das jeder schaffen.» Heute arbeitet Jeremiah auch als Fitness-Coach.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

DON’T MAKE EXCUSES!!! WE ALL HAVE THE TIME FOR WHAT IS IMPORTANT. I get a lot of feedback about my fitness journey “you must spend all day in the gym” or “it must be nice to have that kind of time” or “what about work and family”. The truth is I run 2 businesses that I work at 7 days a week, I have 3 kids who all participate in multiple sports and programs and I still have a social life. It’s just my wife and I who run the businesses, no employees, our house is clean and no we don’t have a maid and our cars are running because I fix them. Beyond work and the gym I read books, I watch tv, I love cooking and my family and I go to church every Sunday and spend the rest of the day together. Trust me I understand busy. The difference is I don’t look at it as busy, I see it as being productive. I want to be productive. Believe me- If I can find the time and persistence to make these goals happen, so can you!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von The Keto Fitness Coach (@jeremiahpetersonmontana) am


(sto)

Discussion
0 Kommentare
Community aktuell
Twitter-Accounts von 20 Minuten Online
 
  • 20min
    Unser Haupt-Account: Die wichtigsten News aus Politik, Wirtschaft und Gesellschaft.
     
  • 20min_sportnews
    Alles Wichtige aus der Schweizer und internationalen Sportwelt.
     
  • 20min_digital
    20 Minuten Digital: Social Media, Netzkultur, Computer und Gadgets.
     
  • 20min_people
    Schweizer und internationale Stars und Sternchen.
     

Tierfreundschaft

Werden Sammie und Arnold bald getrennt?

Tierfreundschaft

Ein Schwein und ein Huhn sind die besten Freunde. Doch die herzige Tierfreundschaft könnte bald ein jähes Ende finden.

Du Schlaumeier

13 Eselsbrücken, die dich sofort klüger machen

Du Schlaumeier

Nicht jeder hat ein fotografisches Gedächtnis wie Sheldon aus «The Big Bang Theory». Mit diesen Eselsbrücken brauchst du das aber auch nicht.

Seltene Spezies

Diese Tiere könnten bald für immer verschwinden

Seltene Spezies

Der holländische Fotograf Matthijs Kuijpers möchte mit seinem neusten Projekt auf bedrohte Kaltblüter aufmerksam machen.

Lebendig begraben

Dass Hund Dik noch lebt, ist ein Wunder

Lebendig begraben

Weil die Besitzer ihren 18-jährigen Vierbeiner für tot halten, begraben sie ihn auf einem Feld. Doch er kann sich befreien.

#myweirdfamily

Warum ist deine Familie die schrägste von allen?

#myweirdfamily

Deine Familie hat einfach einen Knall? Erzähl uns, wegen welchen verrückten, peinlichen oder lustigen Angewohnheiten ihr aus der Reihe tanzt.

Gut zu wissen

11 Tipps, die dir das Leben retten können

Gut zu wissen

Weisst du, welches die internationale Hilfezahl ist? Wir verraten dir wichtige Dinge, die du dir unbedingt merken solltest.

Ganz nah

Erkennst du, was hier zu sehen ist?

Ganz nah

Es sind Dinge, die wir tagtäglich wahrnehmen. Doch hier wird jedes Detail sichtbar, wodurch die Gegenstände ganz anders aussehen.

3-D-Tätowierungen

Ist das echt oder ein richtig gutes Tattoo?

3-D-Tätowierungen

Optische Täuschungen faszinieren uns. Diese Leute sind davon so begeistert, dass sie sich 3-D-Tätowierungen stechen liessen.

Yuujou Woche 1

Jeniffer ist die erste Gastgeberin der Reisenden

Yuujou Woche 1

Ist es möglich das andere Ende der Welt zu erreichen, wenn man nur von einem Freund zum nächsten reist?