«Er sah einfach aus wie ein riesiges, fettes Baby»

The unseen creature from Bird Box created at @knb_efx that was sadly cut from the final film. Andy Bergholtz @andy_bergholtz sculpted and pre-painted the prosthetics. Stephen Prouty @proutyfx went to set and applied the makeup on actor Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk. Reposted from the amazing Howard Berger (@hoops511) ''It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product" @birdboxmovie @netflixfilm @knb_efx -- #makeupeffects #sculpture #birdbox