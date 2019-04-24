3,8 Millionen Follower

24. April 2019 18:23; Akt: 24.04.2019 18:23 Print

Influencerin fakt ihren kompletten Coachella-Trip

Gabbie Hanna hatte viel Spass am Coachella. Zumindest liess sie das ihre knapp vier Millionen Insta-Follower glauben. Denn die Amerikanerin war gar nicht am Festival.

Obwohl sie nicht in der kalifornischen Wüste war, bot Gabbie Hanna ihren Abonnenten das volle Coachella-Programm – Airbnb-Angeberei inklusive. (Video: Wibbitz/20 Minuten)
Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Fotos vor dem berühmten Riesenrad, Insta-Story-Posts von den Konzerten der grössten Acts und knallige Outfits – die US-Youtuberin und -Influencerin Gabbie Hanna (28) erfüllte jedes Social-Media-Klischee der typischen Coachella-Instagrammerin. Also bis auf eines: Sie war nämlich gar nicht da.

Umfrage
Hat dir Gabbie Hannas Aktion die Augen geöffnet, was die Social-Media-Scheinwelt anbelangt?
People-Push
Wenn du den People-Push abonnierst, verpasst du nichts mehr aus der Welt der Reichen, Schönen und Menschen, bei denen nicht ganz klar ist, warum sie eigentlich berühmt sind.

So gehts: Installiere die neuste Version der 20-Minuten-App. Tippe auf dem Startbildschirm rechts oben auf die drei Streifen, dann auf das Zahnrad. Unten bei «Themen» schiebst du den Riegel bei «People» nach rechts – schon läufts.

Auf Instagram ist das 20-Minuten-People-Team übrigens auch unterwegs.

Stattdessen gab sie mithilfe von Foto- und Videomaterial von Freunden und Photoshop nur vor, am Mega-Festival teilzunehmen. Für ihren Vlog (unten gibts das ganze Video – und oben die Kurzform davon) dokumentierte sie die Aktion, mit der sie auf die Scheinwelt von sozialen Medien aufmerksam machen (und nebenbei wohl selbst einige Klicks einheimsen) will.

«Social Media ist zum grössten Teil nichts weiter als eine stark kuratierte und manipulierte Version der Wirklichkeit», erklärt Gabbie im Video.


(Quelle: Youtube/Gabbie Hanna)

(shy)

Discussion
1 Kommentare

Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare

  • xxl-bmw am 24.04.2019 18:38 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Gugus

    Krass

Die neusten Leser-Kommentare

  • xxl-bmw am 24.04.2019 18:38 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Gugus

    Krass

Entertainment aktuell

Kinostarts der Woche

Auch Superhelden sind mal ratlos

Kinostarts der Woche

Mohan Mani - Nebst «Avengers: Endgame» gibts ab Donnerstag Julianne Moore als «Gloria Bell» und das mexikanische Drama «Nuestro tiempo».

Starticket

Festivalsommer am Bielersee

Starticket

Marisa Studer - Das Lakelive Festival erfüllt vom 26. Juli bis 3. August deinen Sommertraum: Top-Acts, chillen am Seeufer und ein klasse Rahmenprogramm.

Keine Spoiler, versprochen!

Wieso rasiert sich Iron Man in «Avengers: Endgame»?

Keine Spoiler, versprochen!

Wir haben das grosse «Avengers»-Finale schon gesehen und beantworten die sechs wichtigsten Fragen zum ultimativen Marvel-Film – ohne Story-Spoiler.

«Game of Thrones»-Gruppenchat

«Ich bin so stark, weil mir eine Riesin die Brust gab»

«Game of Thrones»-Gruppenchat

Was, wenn Whatsapp in Westeros so alltäglich wäre wie Inzest? Dann hätten die Beteiligten einen Gruppenchat. Wir verraten, was sie da über die neue GoT-Folge reinschreiben würden.

Festivalsommer

15 Coachella-Stars, die bald in der Schweiz spielen

Festivalsommer

Traurig, dass dein Budget nicht fürs Coachella reichte? Nicht nötig, denn einige der hochkarätigen Acts treten diesen Sommer auch auf Schweizer Festival-Bühnen auf.

Gemeinsamer Song «Earth»

Justin, Ariana, Ed und Leo singen für den Planeten

Gemeinsamer Song «Earth»

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande und Ed Sheeran: Für einen Charity-Song versammelt Rapper Lil Dicky ein eindrückliche Anzahl Superstars. Im Fokus: Unser Planet.

Backstage

Schafft es Hugh Jackman, «Grüezi» zu sagen?

Backstage

C. Steiner - Er ist einer der grössten Filmstars des Planeten. Singen kann Hugh Jackman ganz nebenei auch noch. Seine Welttournee führt ihn im Mai nach Zürich.

Zum Start von Weekend 2

Hier haben die Coachella-Besucher gerne Sex

Zum Start von Weekend 2

Während es an Schweizer Festivals wohl vor allem auf dem Campingplatz heiss zugeht, müssen sich Coachella-Besucher mangels Zelten einen anderen Schäferstündchen-Hotspot suchen.

Beyoncés Netflix-Doku

«Ich werde mich nie wieder so sehr quälen»

Beyoncés Netflix-Doku

Ihr Auftritt am Coachella 2018 war legendär – und setzte ein Zeichen. Nun hat Beyoncé die dazugehörige Konzert-Doku «Homecoming» veröffentlicht.