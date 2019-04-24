Influencerin fakt ihren kompletten Coachella-Trip

Gugus
Fotos vor dem berühmten Riesenrad, Insta-Story-Posts von den Konzerten der grössten Acts und knallige Outfits – die US-Youtuberin und -Influencerin Gabbie Hanna (28) erfüllte jedes Social-Media-Klischee der typischen Coachella-Instagrammerin. Also bis auf eines: Sie war nämlich gar nicht da.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
OOPS i faked it all! go check out the video on how i pretended to go to coachella up now! 🖤 *photoshop by @kellansworld - and you thought my yellow hair was over 🌈 (tysm @guy_tang for coloring this @bellamihair wig so beautifully🤤) side note: if you’re someone who isn’t familiar with wigs, a day long music festival in 95 degree heat is not the place to give it a go 😂 learn from my mistakes, children!💛 #coachella #coachella2019 #coachellaweekend2 #weekend2 #chella #ootd #coachellaoutfit #roadtocoachella #420 #day2
Stattdessen gab sie mithilfe von Foto- und Videomaterial von Freunden und Photoshop nur vor, am Mega-Festival teilzunehmen. Für ihren Vlog (unten gibts das ganze Video – und oben die Kurzform davon) dokumentierte sie die Aktion, mit der sie auf die Scheinwelt von sozialen Medien aufmerksam machen (und nebenbei wohl selbst einige Klicks einheimsen) will.
«Social Media ist zum grössten Teil nichts weiter als eine stark kuratierte und manipulierte Version der Wirklichkeit», erklärt Gabbie im Video.
(Quelle: Youtube/Gabbie Hanna)
(shy)
