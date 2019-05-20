#GOTFinale

20. Mai 2019 03:07; Akt: 20.05.2019 05:01 Print

«Enttäuschend», «lahm», «dummes Ende»

«Game of Thrones» ist Geschichte. Die Fans in den sozialen Netzwerken fieberten dem Ende entgegen, sind aber mit dem Ausgang der Serie überhaupt nicht einverstanden.

Kleine Vorschau auf die allerletzte Folge von «Game of Thrones», die in der Nacht auf Montag ausgestrahlt wurde. Spoiler-Warnung natürlich für alle, die nicht up to date sind! (Video: HBO)
Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Die letzte Staffel von «Game of Thrones» ist zu ende, die letzte Folge ausgestrahlt. Die Vorfreude auf das Finale oder auch die Angst, dass danach nichts mehr kommt, ist gross:






Mit dem Ausgang der Serie sind nicht alle einverstanden, um es mal vorsichtig auszudrücken:













(chk)

