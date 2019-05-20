«Enttäuschend», «lahm», «dummes Ende»

Die letzte Staffel von «Game of Thrones» ist zu ende, die letzte Folge ausgestrahlt. Die Vorfreude auf das Finale oder auch die Angst, dass danach nichts mehr kommt, ist gross:

ah shit here we go one last time #GOTFinale — Richard (@Riichaarrrd) 20. Mai 2019

Mit dem Ausgang der Serie sind nicht alle einverstanden, um es mal vorsichtig auszudrücken:

The lamest ending in tv history #GOTFinale — Hanna Greiner (@HannaGreiner) 20. Mai 2019

#GOTFinale this finale is so BAD!! I'm so underwhelmed 😩😩😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/xZvy4DDebL — Genea mom (@GuerdyY) 20. Mai 2019

I don’t think I’ve ever rolled my eyes harder #GOTFinale — TheGrayLady (@TheGrayLady3) 20. Mai 2019

Thank the gods that is fucking over. #GOTFinale — Jonathon Wolfer (@jonwolfer) 20. Mai 2019

Why do you think I came all this way?#GOTFinale — M I M I (@mzbel_gam) 20. Mai 2019

So a better ending would’ve been if the dragon ate Jon and Dany and the last 50 minutes just took place in its digestive system #GOTFinale — Ben (@Sugarloaf2016) 20. Mai 2019

Where is the petition to re-do season 8 of G.O.T This is ridiculous...#GOTFinale — Britt Beery (@BrittBeery78) 20. Mai 2019

Me: Dexter had the worst finale ever

GOT: Hold my beer. #GameofThrones #GOTFinale — Towanda! (@L8dySweet) 20. Mai 2019

(chk)