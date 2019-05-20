Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
«Enttäuschend», «lahm», «dummes Ende»
«Game of Thrones» ist Geschichte. Die Fans in den sozialen Netzwerken fieberten dem Ende entgegen, sind aber mit dem Ausgang der Serie überhaupt nicht einverstanden.
Die letzte Staffel von «Game of Thrones» ist zu ende, die letzte Folge ausgestrahlt. Die Vorfreude auf das Finale oder auch die Angst, dass danach nichts mehr kommt, ist gross:
ah shit here we go one last time #GOTFinale— Richard (@Riichaarrrd) 20. Mai 2019
Game of Thrones in New York 🙈@230FIFTHRooftop #GOTFinale #GameofThronesSeason8 pic.twitter.com/ifqypmX7M1— Selenay Suyolcubaşı (@SSylcbs) 20. Mai 2019
Vamos a ver como termina todo este enredo #gameofthrones #GOTFinale #fanart pic.twitter.com/SwmpXuIxjW— Betto Villacis (@bettovillacis) 20. Mai 2019
Dragons ain’t got nothin on him #GOT #GOTFinale #GOTs8e3 #GoTWinterisComingGame #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u1FE3o92TI— Omo_Ibo (@CNwokey) 20. Mai 2019
#GamesOfThrones #GOTFinale #got pic.twitter.com/nI2GVYUNZC— Molly (@mollyswindall) 20. Mai 2019
Mit dem Ausgang der Serie sind nicht alle einverstanden, um es mal vorsichtig auszudrücken:
Who will sit on the iron throne?👀#SansaStark #TheFinalEpisode#Sansa #AryaStark #Arya #CerseiLannister #Cersei #Drogon #GOTFinale #GameofThrones#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThornes #TheMasters #ForTheThrone #GOT8 #GoTS8 #BranStark #JonSnow #Dany #Theon #DaenerysTargaryen pic.twitter.com/LsSbU9HFC8— Feliz Karen News (@felizkrennews) 20. Mai 2019
The lamest ending in tv history #GOTFinale— Hanna Greiner (@HannaGreiner) 20. Mai 2019
#GOTFinale this finale is so BAD!! I'm so underwhelmed 😩😩😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/xZvy4DDebL— Genea mom (@GuerdyY) 20. Mai 2019
I don’t think I’ve ever rolled my eyes harder #GOTFinale— TheGrayLady (@TheGrayLady3) 20. Mai 2019
Thank the gods that is fucking over. #GOTFinale— Jonathon Wolfer (@jonwolfer) 20. Mai 2019
Why do you think I came all this way?#GOTFinale— M I M I (@mzbel_gam) 20. Mai 2019
So a better ending would’ve been if the dragon ate Jon and Dany and the last 50 minutes just took place in its digestive system #GOTFinale— Ben (@Sugarloaf2016) 20. Mai 2019
#GOTFinale BITCH WHAT THE FUCK ... WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS #gameofthrones #StupidityAlert pic.twitter.com/Svh3ylx8Gb— NatzLaNoob (@Natizita4) 20. Mai 2019
Where is the petition to re-do season 8 of G.O.T This is ridiculous...#GOTFinale— Britt Beery (@BrittBeery78) 20. Mai 2019
#GOTFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xiXOnRhzb3— Bobby (@bobby_ems) 20. Mai 2019
Me: Dexter had the worst finale ever— Towanda! (@L8dySweet) 20. Mai 2019
GOT: Hold my beer. #GameofThrones #GOTFinale
