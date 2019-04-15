#GoTS8

«Heiliges ‹Game of Thrones›, das war gut!»

In der Nacht wurde die erste Folge der letzten Staffel des Fantasy-Hits «Game of Thrones» gezeigt. Die Fans sind zufrieden.

Es klingt surreal, aber nach den nächsten sechs Episoden ist «Game of Thrones» zu Ende erzählt. Damit du optimal aufs grosse Serienfinale vorbereitet bist, frischen wir deinen Wissensstand zum Start der finalen Staffel in der Nacht auf Montag auf und sagen dir, – von A wie Arya Stark bis Z wie ... okay, es ist niemand mit Z in der Aufzählung, aber immerhin Y wie Yara Greyjoy. Sie ist mittlerweile die tödlichste Killerin des ganzen Fantasy-Haufens. Zum Schluss von Staffel sechs knipste sie Walder Frey aus und zu Beginn von Season sieben dessen ganze Familie und Gefolgschaft – aus Rache für den Tod eines Grossteils ihrer eigenen Verwandtschaft bei der berüchtigten Red Wedding. In Staffel sieben kehrte sie ins Stark-Zuhause Winterfell zurück und als Petyr «Littlefinger» Baelish einen Keil zwischen sie und ihre Schwester Sansa treiben wollte, kamen die beiden ihm auf die Schliche und Arya schnitt ihm kurzerhand (und verdammt cool, wir haben jetzt noch Hühnerhaut) die Kehle durch. Als Ramsay Bolton in Winterfell wütete, floh Sansa am Ende von Staffel fünf. Nachdem dieser im Kampf gegen Sansas (vermeintlichen) Bruder Jon Snow im Battle of the Bastards in Season sechs den Kürzeren zog, verfütterte sie Ramsay an dessen eigene ausgehungerte Hunde und haust seither wieder im alten Stark-Daheim. Als Jon Winterfell verliess (mehr dazu gleich), ernannte er Sansa zur Lady of Winterfell. Im Laufe der siebten Staffel stiessen Schwester Arya und Bruder Bran zu ihr, womit sich aktuell alle noch lebenden «Game of Thrones»-Menschen mit Nachnamen Stark im Familiensitz aufhalten. In Staffel sechs ist er zum Three-Eyed Raven geworden und hat damit im Grunde die Vergangenheit, Gegenwart und Zukunft von allen Menschen im Blick. In Form von Visionen erfährt er Dinge, welche die Serie bisher nur angedeutet hat – und füllt damit ganz praktisch, effizient und auch ein bisschen cheap Handlungslücken. Ausserdem erfährt er etwas durchaus Pikantes ... ... über Jon und Daenerys Targaryen (dazu gleich mehr) und gelangt in den Besitz des Dolches, mit dem er in Season eins hätte umgebracht werden sollen. Wer den Killer damals entsandte, ist nach wie vor unklar, die Vermutung liegt aber nahe, dass er im Auftrag von Littlefinger, dem wohl gerissensten Ränkeschmied von «Game of Thrones», unterwegs war. In Staffel sieben trafen der King of the North und die Mother of Dragons, Daenerys, in Dragonstone erstmals aufeinander. Daenerys verlangte von Jon, dass er sich ihr unterwirft, was dieser zu ihrem Missfallen verweigerte. Die beiden näherten sich einander trotzdem an und Bran erfuhr via Vision, dass Daenerys Jons ... ... Tante und Jon damit in der Targaryen-Thronfolge für den Iron Throne (um den es in «Game of Thrones» geht) höher als sie ist. Den besten Teil dieser Verwandtschafts-Enthüllung rufen wir dir gleich nochmals in Erinnerung, aber zunächst noch zu Jons Exkursion ... ... ins Wildlings-Gebiet nördlich der riesigen Mauer: Im Rahmen eines Himmelfahrtskommandos nahm er einen der Richtung Winterfell marschierenden Untoten fest, um ihn später den Lannisters in King's Landing zu zeigen, diese von der Gefahr durch die White Walkers zu überzeugen und zu einem Waffenstillstand zu bewegen – was ihm auch gelang. Neben guten Männern (hach, Benjen Stark) fiel den White Walkers auch einer von Daenerys' drei Drachen, Viserion, zum Opfer – und dient diesen nun als untoter Eisdrachen. Nach sechs Staffeln schaffte es Dany endlich nach Westeros, genauer auf die Insel Dragonstone, von wo aus sie ihre Armee gen King's Landing und Lannisters schickte. Diese wurde zunächst aufgerieben, ihre Drachen rösteten die Gefolgschaft der Lannisters daraufhin aber wie Spanferkel überm Feuer. Ihren Drachen Viserion verlor sie wie erwähnt ... ... an die White Walkers, als sie Jon Snow jenseits der Mauer zu Hilfe eilte (beziehungsweise flog). Im Laufe der siebten Season verstanden sich Daenerys und Jon nach und nach so gut, dass Kleider überflüssig wurden und Körpersäfte flossen. Und als dann rauskam, dass sie in Wirklichkeit seine Tante ist, die beiden das aber noch nicht wissen, ging ein kollektives «Wäääh, Dude, WTF» durch die Zuschauerreihen. Der blutrünstige Wahnsinnige Euron Greyjoy hielt in Staffel sieben um Cerseis Hand an. Zwecks Allianz. Machte man zu Zeiten von Schwertern und, äh, Drachen halt so. Sie nahm den Antrag an (wird ihr Wort aber wohl nicht halten) und er versenkte dafür Daenerys' Flotte. Weil die Lannisters Geldschulden hatten, schickte sie ihren Bruder/Lover ... ... Jaime los, um das Gold der Tyrells zu stibitzen. Obwohl Jaimes Armee (wie vorhin geschrieben) gegrillt wurde, schafften er und die Schätze es zurück nach King's Landing. Mit dem Stutz leistete sich Cersei eine Söldnerarmee, mit der sie Daenerys und Jon überrollen will, nachdem diese (hoffentlich) die White Walkers besiegt haben. Sie wird sich also nicht an den Waffenstillstand halten, weshalb Jaime ihr den Rücken kehrt. Ausserdem sei sie wieder schwanger. Von wem? Wieder Jaime? Euron? Zombie-Mountain? Als er sich in Highgarden den Tyrell-Schatz unter den Nagel riss, liess Jaime auch gleich Matriarchin Olenna über die Klinge springen. Bevor sich diese mit Gift selbst das Leben nahm, eröffnete sie ihm, dass sie hinter der Ermordung von Jaimes und Cerseis Sohn (ja, klar, Inzest) Joffrey während dessen Hochzeit steckte. Boom, so tritt man mit einem Knall ab. Dank Busenfreund Bronn entkam Jaime danach Daenerys' Drachenfeuer und traf sich später in King's Landing heimlich mit seinem und Cerseis Bruder Tyrion, der rechten Hand von Daenerys. Diesem Meeting folgte der Waffenstillstand zwischen den Lannisters und Jonaerys (Pärliname noch nicht offiziell, macht aber Sinn, oder?). Weil Cersei sich nicht daran halten wird, zog Jaime ab – und schliesst sich in Staffel acht wahrscheinlich Jonaerys (klingt schon gut, gell?) an. Als Daenerys' rechte Hand und engster Berater (nicht so «eng» wie Jon Snow, allerdings, wenn du verstehst) versuchte Tyrion zunächst erfolglos, Cersei Lannisters Armee zu überrennen. Später liess er sich von Ser Davos von Dragonstone (da ist Daenerys) nach King's Landing (da ist Cersei) schmuggeln, um mit Bruder Jaime einen Waffenstillstand auszuhandeln (an den seine Schwester sich ja nicht halten will). Auch wenn Theon langsam sein gefoltertes Alias Reek hinter sich lässt, holt es ihn immer wieder ein. Zum Beispiel, als er in der Seeschlacht gegen seinen loco Onkel Euron zu Beginn der siebten Staffel unterlag, dieser Theons Schwester Yara gefangen nahm und Reek, Pardon, Theon flüchtete, statt sie zu retten. Mit seinen verbleibenden Männern will er Yara nun aber aus der Gefangenschaft in King's Landing befreien. Theons Schwester schloss sich in Staffel sechs Daenerys an, wurde in Season sieben wie erwähnt von Onkel Euron geschnappt und wartet jetzt in einem Verlies in King's Landing auf ihre Exekution. Gib Gas, Theon! Ah, wenn man vom Teufel spricht. In Season sieben drehte Euron ordentlich auf, versenkte Theons und Yaras Flotte, nahm Yara, Ellaria Sand und eine ihrer Töchter gefangen (die anderen beiden murkste er ab) und brachte sie Cersei als Hochzeitsgeschenk mit. Ob er spürt, dass Cersei die Heirat wohl nicht durchziehen wird? Der Typ ist unberechenbar – vielleicht steht er am Ende noch als einziger aufrecht und besteigt gar den Iron Throne. In der Citadel arbeitete Sam an seiner Ausbildung zum Maester und stiess auf eine Heilmethode für die Greyscale-Krankheit, an der Ser Jorah litt. Er und sein Gspusi Gilly reisten später nach Winterfell, weil Sam wichtige Infos über die White Walkers überbringen muss und Gilly herausgefunden hat, dass Jons leibliche Eltern, Rhaegar Targaryen und Lyanna Stark, verheiratet waren, er also ein Targaryen und gar kein Bastard und somit der rechtmässige Erbe des Iron Throne ist. Eigentlich sollte der an Greyscale leidende Jorah in der siebten Staffel in einer Citadel-Zelle vor sich hinsiechen. Doch dank Sams unerlaubtem Studium der Krankheit konnte dieser ihn heilen, ist nun wieder putzmunter und mit seinem heimlichen Herzblatt Daenerys vereint. Er begleitete Jon zudem hinter die Mauer, um dort den Untoten zu fangen, der Cersei dann zum (vorgegaukelten) Waffenstillstand bewog. Hach, sie hat ihren Eid gegenüber Sansa erfüllt und ist nach Winterfell zurückgekehrt. Dort trainierte sie in der vergangenen Staffel Arya im Kampf (Meucheln kann diese ja schon) und bildete weiterhin ihren Sidekick Podrick aus. Ihre erneute Begegnung mit Jaime Lannister in King's Landing hat diesen eventuell darin bestärkt, sich von Cersei zu lösen. Zwischen Brienne und Tormund hatte es ja ordentlich geknistert – doch die beiden werden womöglich nie das tun, was Tante und Neffe Targaryen (immer noch: «Wäääh!») miteinander taten, denn: Nachdem der Wildling mit Jon im Norden war, hielt er in Eastwatch an der Mauer Wache – und war mittendrin, als der untote Eisdrachen diese zum Einsturz brachte. Auch er war Teil von Jons Reisegrüppli und wurde nach der Gefangennahme des untoten Fusssoldaten in Eastwatch stationiert. Ob er den Angriff des Night King und dessen neuem Haustier überlebt hat, ist ebenso ungewiss wie bei Tormund. Speziell in Staffel sieben sorgte Ser Davos dafür, dass sich viele Story-Rädchen in Bewegung setzten. Er vermittelte zwischen Jon und Daenerys, schmuggelte Tyrion nach King's Landing zu seinem geheimen Treffen mit Jaime, half beim Einsacken des Untoten und bewegte Gendry – Robert Baratheons Bastard – dazu, sich dem Norden anzuschliessen. Wie, «Robert Baratheons Bastard» – wer ist Gendry schon wieder? Nun, der einzige noch lebende Baratheon und damit neben Jon ebenfalls heisser Anwärter auf den Iron Throne. Er hielt sich bedeckt und arbeitete als Schmied in King's Landing; durch Ser Davos' Aufforderung, sich dem Norden anzuschliessen, wird Gendry nun wohl wieder zum Schlüsselspieler im «Game of Thrones». Er hat aus dem halbtoten The Mountain ja den gfürchigen Zombie-Bodyguard gemacht, der Cersei nicht von der Seite weicht. Zudem stammt das Design für die Scorpion-Ballisten von ihm; damit wollen die Lannisters King's Landing gegen Daenerys' Drachen verteidigen. Qyburn wurde in Staffel sieben zum engen Vertrauten Cerseis und eröffnete ihr auch, dass sie schwanger ist. Als Jaimes BFF begleitete Bronn diesen nach Highgarden und rettete später sein Leben, als Daenerys mit ihren Drachen angriff. Er verwundete einen von ihnen sogar mit einer der besagten Skorpion-Ballisten und zeigte damit, dass die feuerspeienden Echsen nicht unbesiegbar sind. Später brachte er Jamie zu dessen Geheimtreffen mit Tyrion. Weil er mit Tyrion unterwegs war, gehörte Varys von Anfang an zu Daenerys' Beraterkreis, nachdem der Lannister und die Targaryen sich zusammenschlossen hatten. Dany traut Varys (vielleicht zurecht) nicht über den Weg, was diesen in der vergangenen Season ein wenig ins Abseits drängte. Melisandre eröffnete ihm auf Dragonstone, dass es ihr Schicksal sei, in Westeros zu sterben – genauso wie er. Say whaaat? Will sie ihrem selbst prophezeiten Tod entrinnen? Jedenfalls befindet sich die Rote Priesterin – die Jon Snow in Season sechs aus dem Jenseits zurückholte – gerade in Volantis auf dem Kontinent Essos, also nicht in Westeros. Aber wahrscheinlich kehrt sie in der finalen Staffel zurück, wäre ja gar antiklimaktisch sonst. Euron trickste Grey Worms Unsullied-Armee aus und versank dessen Flotte, als dieser an Land einen Angriff auf Casterly Rock leitete. Season sieben hatte aber auch seine schönen Seiten für Grey Worm: Er und Missandei wälzten sich in den Laken – woraufhin unzählige Fans ergoogelten, wie man ohne Penis Sex haben kann. Tztztz, seid doch mal ein wenig fantasievoll. Missandei freundete sich zudem mit Ser Davos an. Zu Beginn von Staffel sieben gehörte er zu Berics Brotherhood Without Banners, wurde zusammen mit Beric von Tormund ins Kittchen gesteckt, von Jon befreit und half diesem ebenfalls auf seinem Ausflug nördlich der Mauer. In King's Landing hielt er während den Verhandlungen über den Waffenstillstand den Untoten fest – wichtig. Nachdem sie und ihre Tochter Tyene von Euron gefangen genommen und von Cersei ins Verlies geworfen wurden, vergiftete Cersei Tyene und eröffnete Ellaria, dass sie am Leben erhalten wird, bis Tyene ... ... gestorben und verwest ist. Nach Episode drei von Season sieben hatte Ellaria keinen Auftritt mehr und Schauspielerin Indira Varma bestätigte gegenüber «Entertainment Weekly», dass sie nicht erneut zu sehen sein wird. Ob Ellaria nun tot oder noch am Leben ist: Sie spielt offensichtlich keine Rolle mehr. Die Seasons sechs und sieben marschierte The Night King vom hohen Norden her unentwegt in Richtung Mauer. Unterwegs traf er auf Jon und dessen Ausflügler, holte Daenerys' Drachen Viserion vom Himmel sowie auf seine untote Seite und brachte mit dessen Eisatem die grosse Mauer zum Einsturz. Sprich: Er betritt als nächstes die Seven Kingdoms und die Fantasy-Kacke ist gehörig am Dampfen. Nächster Halt: Winterfell. Oh Boy.

Die Vorfreude auf den Start der neuen und letzten Staffel von «Game of Thrones» ist bereits Stunden vor der Ausstrahlung riesig. Die Twittergemeinde mit dem Hashtag #GoTS8 oder auch einfach nur #GoT ist auf das Ereignis vorbereitet:






Die Spoiler-Angst unter den GoT-Fans ist gross. Die einfachste Lösung ist, bei der Erstausstrahlung dabei zu sein:



Und dann geht es endlich los:





Während der Sendung wird heftig kommentiert und diskutiert:




Die Fans sind dann mit der ersten Folge der letzten Staffel auch mehrheitlich zufrieden:









(chk)

