15. April 2019 06:04
«Heiliges ‹Game of Thrones›, das war gut!»
In der Nacht wurde die erste Folge der letzten Staffel des Fantasy-Hits «Game of Thrones» gezeigt. Die Fans sind zufrieden.
Die Vorfreude auf den Start der neuen und letzten Staffel von «Game of Thrones» ist bereits Stunden vor der Ausstrahlung riesig. Die Twittergemeinde mit dem Hashtag #GoTS8 oder auch einfach nur #GoT ist auf das Ereignis vorbereitet:
Sky Ticket? Besorgt— Satan's Spawn (@SatansMonster) 14. April 2019
Wecker für 2.30 Uhr? Gestellt
Hype? Ist da
Morgen Uni? Yepp #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/hzMsDKWQGR
Me waiting for one of my favourite characters to probably die tonight #GOT8 pic.twitter.com/3z4XN4Tbcm— laura richardson (@laura4502) 14. April 2019
Ich bin soo gespannt, wie alles enden wird... #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/sVW9DjndBJ— 🗡🐉🦑חורף כאן🐺🦁⚔️ (@Herr_Davidson) 14. April 2019
I am ready! #GameofThrones #GoTS8 #GOT #JonSnow #SansaStark #AryaStark #BranStark #Daenerys #ForTheThrone 🐺❄🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/4EOCH7BqJ1— Dany Montero Briceño (@DanyMonBri) 15. April 2019
ITS THAT TIME AGAIN #GameOfThrones #FortheThrone pic.twitter.com/lH6wZscQL1— tee (@drinkingtee) 15. April 2019
Die Spoiler-Angst unter den GoT-Fans ist gross. Die einfachste Lösung ist, bei der Erstausstrahlung dabei zu sein:
Die ganze Zeit überlegt, wie ich den ganzen Tag morgen #GOTS8 Spoiler vermeiden könnte.— Miss.Morley (@_MsMorley) 14. April 2019
Dann überlegt, wann ich aufstehen müsste, um es morgen vor der Arbeit zu schauen. Wecker gestellt.
Leave me, I'm fine.
Übrigens... Die Spoiler-Ablaufzeit beträgt exakt 48h nach Ausstrahlung in Deutschland. Wer auch immer dagegen verstösst, wird, nach Angabe des Bundesgerichtshofs mit bis zu zwanzig Jahren Haft in einem russischen Gulag bestraft. Ganz wirklich #gots8 #Got— Niki I'm rich (@Niki_Klaus_1904) 14. April 2019
Und dann geht es endlich los:
THAT NEW INTRO 😱😭🙌 #GameofThrones #FortheThrone pic.twitter.com/RTzCP8ZCaM— Sebbeteen Dream (@sebbyskywalker) 15. April 2019
I’m literally having a panic attack right now #GoTS8— pilotJones 🧘🏽♂️ (@hanleykevon) 15. April 2019
My whole body is erupting in chills from this season’s theme song. #GoTS8— Carolyne (@fakesquid) 15. April 2019
It’s time for #GoTS8 premiere!— 🦄Meowlo (@heylo) 15. April 2019
I don’t think I’m ready pic.twitter.com/KynKLDPBsk
Während der Sendung wird heftig kommentiert und diskutiert:
Wouldn’t be #GoTS8 without the sex scenes lol— Yanni J | BΔK 🐝 (@BGKC) 15. April 2019
Sansa looking at Daenerys every 5 minutes like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1VMolpnzj5— WTF Kerv (@KRVNZ) 15. April 2019
#GameofThrones #GOTS8 #ForTheThrone #ThronesYall— Haze Moments (@EightEighthsSan) 15. April 2019
"You want a whore, buy one.
You want a Queen, earn her."
~ Cersei Lannister pic.twitter.com/vBd4GiNXG6
Die Fans sind dann mit der ersten Folge der letzten Staffel auch mehrheitlich zufrieden:
Holy Game of Thrones, Batman. That episode was awesome. #GoT #GameofThrones #GoTS8— KILLΞR GΛMING™ (@Killer_Brand) 15. April 2019
"IVE ALWAYS HAD BLUE EYES!"
Expectation vs Reality— ∞ Purple Monkey ♻️ (@Moksh_) 15. April 2019
Cersei Lannister Edition #GameofThrones #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/Z8KBmSzdMi
Really good start to the season! #GoTS8— Esperance St.Lot (@Mr_StLot) 15. April 2019
It's was not enough, i need moreee #GoTS8— Sofía Proud (@SofiProud) 15. April 2019
Why the fcuk did it end like that ? #GoTS8— ♥ jo-ANNA (@AnnaBtheG) 15. April 2019
There’s no way it’s been an hour ALREADY #GoTs8— Leida of House Lizardi first of her name (@leida15lizardi) 15. April 2019
only 167 hours until the next episode #GoTS8— kahla cureton (@kahla_ann) 15. April 2019
