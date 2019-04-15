«Heiliges ‹Game of Thrones›, das war gut!»

Die Vorfreude auf den Start der neuen und letzten Staffel von «Game of Thrones» ist bereits Stunden vor der Ausstrahlung riesig. Die Twittergemeinde mit dem Hashtag #GoTS8 oder auch einfach nur #GoT ist auf das Ereignis vorbereitet:

Sky Ticket? Besorgt



Wecker für 2.30 Uhr? Gestellt



Hype? Ist da



Morgen Uni? Yepp #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/hzMsDKWQGR — Satan's Spawn (@SatansMonster) 14. April 2019

Me waiting for one of my favourite characters to probably die tonight #GOT8 pic.twitter.com/3z4XN4Tbcm — laura richardson (@laura4502) 14. April 2019

Die Spoiler-Angst unter den GoT-Fans ist gross. Die einfachste Lösung ist, bei der Erstausstrahlung dabei zu sein:

Die ganze Zeit überlegt, wie ich den ganzen Tag morgen #GOTS8 Spoiler vermeiden könnte.



Dann überlegt, wann ich aufstehen müsste, um es morgen vor der Arbeit zu schauen. Wecker gestellt.



Leave me, I'm fine. — Miss.Morley (@_MsMorley) 14. April 2019

Übrigens... Die Spoiler-Ablaufzeit beträgt exakt 48h nach Ausstrahlung in Deutschland. Wer auch immer dagegen verstösst, wird, nach Angabe des Bundesgerichtshofs mit bis zu zwanzig Jahren Haft in einem russischen Gulag bestraft. Ganz wirklich #gots8 #Got — Niki I'm rich (@Niki_Klaus_1904) 14. April 2019

Und dann geht es endlich los:

I’m literally having a panic attack right now #GoTS8 — pilotJones 🧘🏽‍♂️ (@hanleykevon) 15. April 2019

My whole body is erupting in chills from this season’s theme song. #GoTS8 — Carolyne (@fakesquid) 15. April 2019

Während der Sendung wird heftig kommentiert und diskutiert:

Wouldn’t be #GoTS8 without the sex scenes lol — Yanni J | BΔK 🐝 (@BGKC) 15. April 2019

Sansa looking at Daenerys every 5 minutes like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1VMolpnzj5 — WTF Kerv (@KRVNZ) 15. April 2019

Die Fans sind dann mit der ersten Folge der letzten Staffel auch mehrheitlich zufrieden:

Really good start to the season! #GoTS8 — Esperance St.Lot (@Mr_StLot) 15. April 2019

It's was not enough, i need moreee #GoTS8 — Sofía Proud (@SofiProud) 15. April 2019

Why the fcuk did it end like that ? #GoTS8 — ♥ jo-ANNA (@AnnaBtheG) 15. April 2019

There’s no way it’s been an hour ALREADY #GoTs8 — Leida of House Lizardi first of her name (@leida15lizardi) 15. April 2019

only 167 hours until the next episode #GoTS8 — kahla cureton (@kahla_ann) 15. April 2019

