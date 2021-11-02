Yes, we can! : 20 minutes is now available in English

You are an English speaker and wish to keep abreast of the latest Swiss news? As of today, you can do so on our app.

1 / 3 Download or open the 20 Minuten app. Register free of charge with a single click in the ‘Cockpit’ menu item. Choose your preferred language.

La version française de cet article est disponible ici

In Switzerland, around 480,000 people consider English to be one of their main languages. Hence, 20 minutes and 20 Minuten have decided to translate their online content into English. In this way, migrants and English-speaking expats will be able to keep up to date with current issues in Switzerland. This new option also fills a significant gap in the field. «It is difficult to find news articles about Switzerland in English», says British writer Diccon Bewes, who has lived in Bern since 2005. «I’m sure this new feature will be very appreciated.»

Although most of the articles on our app will now be available in English, some will not be translated, such as videos and polls. Please also bear in mind that since we are using machine translation, the quality of the texts might not always be guaranteed, and users may find some far-fetched phrasing. This is a deliberate and conscious decision on our part. The French version shall prevail in case of any inconsistencies. Nonetheless, please do not hesitate to share your feedback with us. You can write to the following address: web@20minutes.ch

