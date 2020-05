KLM CEO Pieter Elbers (C) and Minister for Medical Care Martin van Rijn (2ndL) speak aboard a KLM Boeing 747 aircraft at Schiphol airport, on April 20, 2020, following the arrival of the aircraft used for a special flight connection between China and Amsterdam for the transport of medical supplies for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Robin VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT