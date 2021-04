People look underneath an overturned passenger carriage at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt's central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. - The train accident in Egypt left 97 wounded on April 18 after it derailed off its tracks heading northwards from the capital Cairo, the health ministry said, in the latest railway disaster. Eight carriages derailed off the tracks as the train headed to Mansoura, about 130 kilometres north of Cairo. (Photo by Ayman AREF / AFP)