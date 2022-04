(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on April 10, 2022 shows US actress Amber Heard (L) as she makes a statement on the steps of the High Court in London on July 28, 2020, and US actor Johnny Depp (R) as he arrives to deliver a masterclass at the Auditorium della Conciliazione venue in Rome on October 17, 2021. - After a high-profile libel case in London, actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are headed back to court on April 11, 2022, this time in the United States, for a blockbuster defamation case revolving around allegations of spousal abuse. (Photo by Daniel LEAL and Tiziana FABI / AFP)