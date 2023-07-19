NewsVideoAudioLifestyle
SudokuMots croisésMétéoePaper
NewsVideoAudioLifestyle
SudokuMots croisésMétéoePaper
Front|Sports|Football|

Coupe du monde: Le calendrier du Mondial féminin

Publié

Coupe du mondeLe calendrier du Mondial féminin

Du 20 juillet au 20 août, les meilleures formations du monde vont tenter de décrocher le titre à la Coupe du monde de football en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande.

Quelle équipe succédera aux États-Unis et soulèvera le trophée le 20 août?

Quelle équipe succédera aux États-Unis et soulèvera le trophée le 20 août?

AFP

L’Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande organisent la Coupe du monde féminine de football, dont voici le calendrier complet de la phase finale avec soixante-quatre rencontres prévues du 20 juillet au 20 août (en heure suisse).

Phase de groupes

20 juillet

Groupe A: Nouvelle-Zélande – Norvège 09h00, Eden Park (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande)

Groupe B: Australie-Irlande 12h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

21 juillet

Groupe B: Nigeria-Canada 04h30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne, Australie)

Groupe A: Philippines-Suisse 07h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin, Nouvelle-Zélande)

Groupe C: Espagne-Costa Rica 09h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande)

22 juillet

Groupe E: États-Unis – Vietnam 03h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe C: Zambie-Japon 09h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton, Nouvelle-Zélande)

Groupe D: Angleterre-Haïti 11h30, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane, Australie)

Groupe D: Danemark-Chine 14h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth, Australie)

23 juillet

Groupe G: Suède-Afrique du Sud 07h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe E: Pays-Bas – Portugal 09h30, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe F: France-Jamaïque 12h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

24 juillet

Groupe G: Italie-Argentine 08h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe H: Allemagne-Maroc 10h30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Groupe F: Brésil-Panama 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

25 juillet

Groupe H: Colombie-Corée du Sud 04h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Groupe A: Nouvelle-Zélande – Philippines 07h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe A: Suisse-Norvège 10h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

26 juillet

Groupe C: Japon-Costa Rica 07h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe C: Espagne-Zambie 09h30, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe B: Canada-Irlande 14h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

27 juillet

Groupe E: États-Unis – Pays-Bas 03h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe E: Portugal-Vietnam 09h30, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Groupe B: Australie-Nigeria 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

28 juillet

Groupe G: Argentine-Afrique du Sud 02h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe D: Angleterre-Danemark 10h30, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Groupe D: Chine-Haïti 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

29 juillet

Groupe G: Suède-Italie 09h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe F: France-Brésil 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Groupe F: Panama-Jamaïque 14h30, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

30 juillet

Groupe H: Corée du Sud-Maroc 07h00, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

Groupe A: Norvège-Philippines 09h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe A: Suisse – Nouvelle-Zélande 09h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe H: Allemagne-Colombie 11h30, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

31 juillet

Groupe C: Japon-Espagne 09h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe C: Costa Rica-Zambie 09h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Groupe B: Canada-Australie 12h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Groupe B: Irlande-Nigeria 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

1er août

Groupe E: Portugal – États-Unis 09h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe E: Vietnam – Pays-Bas 09h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe D: Haïti-Danemark 13h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

Groupe D: Chine-Angleterre 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

2 août

Groupe G: Afrique du Sud-Italie 09h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe G: Argentine-Suède 09h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Groupe F: Panama-France 12h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Groupe F: Jamaïque-Brésil 12h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

3 août

Groupe H: Corée du Sud-Allemagne 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Groupe H: Maroc-Colombie 12h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

Huitièmes de finale

5 août

Match 1: 1er Groupe A – 2e Groupe C 07h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Match 2: 1er Groupe C – 2e Groupe A 10h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

6 août

Match 3: 1er Groupe E – 2e Groupe G 04h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Match 4: 1er Groupe G – 2e Groupe E 11h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

7 août

Match 5: 1er Groupe B – 2e Groupe D 12h30, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Match 6: 1er Groupe D – 2e Groupe B 09h30, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

8 août

Match 7: 1er Groupe F – 2e Groupe H 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

Match 8: 1er Groupe H – 2e Groupe F 10h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Quarts de finale

11 août

Match A: Vainqueur Match 1 – Vainqueur Match 3 03h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Match B: Vainqueur Match 2 – Vainqueur Match 4 09h30, Eden Park (Auckland)

12 août

Match C: Vainqueur Match 5 – Vainqueur Match 7 09h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Match D: Vainqueur Match 6 – Vainqueur Match 8 12h30, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Demi-finales

15 août

Vainqueur Match A – Vainqueur Match B 10h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

16 août

Vainqueur Match C – Vainqueur Match D 12h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Match pour la troisième place

Le 19 août à 10h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Finale

Le 20 août à 12h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

(AFP)

Ton opinion

0 commentaires