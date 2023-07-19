Coupe du monde: Le calendrier du Mondial féminin

Coupe du mondeLe calendrier du Mondial féminin
Du 20 juillet au 20 août, les meilleures formations du monde vont tenter de décrocher le titre à la Coupe du monde de football en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande.
L’Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande organisent la Coupe du monde féminine de football, dont voici le calendrier complet de la phase finale avec soixante-quatre rencontres prévues du 20 juillet au 20 août (en heure suisse).
Phase de groupes
20 juillet
Groupe A: Nouvelle-Zélande – Norvège 09h00, Eden Park (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande)
Groupe B: Australie-Irlande 12h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
21 juillet
Groupe B: Nigeria-Canada 04h30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne, Australie)
Groupe A: Philippines-Suisse 07h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin, Nouvelle-Zélande)
Groupe C: Espagne-Costa Rica 09h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande)
22 juillet
Groupe E: États-Unis – Vietnam 03h00, Eden Park (Auckland)
Groupe C: Zambie-Japon 09h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton, Nouvelle-Zélande)
Groupe D: Angleterre-Haïti 11h30, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane, Australie)
Groupe D: Danemark-Chine 14h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth, Australie)
23 juillet
Groupe G: Suède-Afrique du Sud 07h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Groupe E: Pays-Bas – Portugal 09h30, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Groupe F: France-Jamaïque 12h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
24 juillet
Groupe G: Italie-Argentine 08h00, Eden Park (Auckland)
Groupe H: Allemagne-Maroc 10h30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Groupe F: Brésil-Panama 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)
25 juillet
Groupe H: Colombie-Corée du Sud 04h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Groupe A: Nouvelle-Zélande – Philippines 07h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Groupe A: Suisse-Norvège 10h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
26 juillet
Groupe C: Japon-Costa Rica 07h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Groupe C: Espagne-Zambie 09h30, Eden Park (Auckland)
Groupe B: Canada-Irlande 14h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
27 juillet
Groupe E: États-Unis – Pays-Bas 03h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Groupe E: Portugal-Vietnam 09h30, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Groupe B: Australie-Nigeria 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
28 juillet
Groupe G: Argentine-Afrique du Sud 02h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Groupe D: Angleterre-Danemark 10h30, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Groupe D: Chine-Haïti 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)
29 juillet
Groupe G: Suède-Italie 09h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Groupe F: France-Brésil 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Groupe F: Panama-Jamaïque 14h30, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
30 juillet
Groupe H: Corée du Sud-Maroc 07h00, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)
Groupe A: Norvège-Philippines 09h00, Eden Park (Auckland)
Groupe A: Suisse – Nouvelle-Zélande 09h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Groupe H: Allemagne-Colombie 11h30, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
31 juillet
Groupe C: Japon-Espagne 09h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Groupe C: Costa Rica-Zambie 09h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Groupe B: Canada-Australie 12h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Groupe B: Irlande-Nigeria 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
1er août
Groupe E: Portugal – États-Unis 09h00, Eden Park (Auckland)
Groupe E: Vietnam – Pays-Bas 09h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)
Groupe D: Haïti-Danemark 13h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
Groupe D: Chine-Angleterre 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)
2 août
Groupe G: Afrique du Sud-Italie 09h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Groupe G: Argentine-Suède 09h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)
Groupe F: Panama-France 12h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Groupe F: Jamaïque-Brésil 12h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
3 août
Groupe H: Corée du Sud-Allemagne 12h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Groupe H: Maroc-Colombie 12h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)
Huitièmes de finale
5 août
Match 1: 1er Groupe A – 2e Groupe C 07h00, Eden Park (Auckland)
Match 2: 1er Groupe C – 2e Groupe A 10h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
6 août
Match 3: 1er Groupe E – 2e Groupe G 04h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)
Match 4: 1er Groupe G – 2e Groupe E 11h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
7 août
Match 5: 1er Groupe B – 2e Groupe D 12h30, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
Match 6: 1er Groupe D – 2e Groupe B 09h30, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
8 août
Match 7: 1er Groupe F – 2e Groupe H 13h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)
Match 8: 1er Groupe H – 2e Groupe F 10h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)
Quarts de finale
11 août
Match A: Vainqueur Match 1 – Vainqueur Match 3 03h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)
Match B: Vainqueur Match 2 – Vainqueur Match 4 09h30, Eden Park (Auckland)
12 août
Match C: Vainqueur Match 5 – Vainqueur Match 7 09h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Match D: Vainqueur Match 6 – Vainqueur Match 8 12h30, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
Demi-finales
15 août
Vainqueur Match A – Vainqueur Match B 10h00, Eden Park (Auckland)
16 août
Vainqueur Match C – Vainqueur Match D 12h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)
Match pour la troisième place
Le 19 août à 10h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)
Finale
Le 20 août à 12h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)