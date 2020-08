Le réchauffement est bien la cause de la déstabilisation du glacier

This image taken from a video shows an aerial view of part of the Planpincieux Glacier, which lies under a massif of Mont Blanc, located in the Alps, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Experts are closely monitoring a glacier they fear could break apart and crash into an Italian Alpine valley. On Thursday, 75 residents and tourists in the Ferret valley were evacuated from their homes and two lodgings in the shadow of the glacier. The glacier's size has been likened to that of a soccer field under a 80-meter (265 foot) high mass of ice. Sharp shifts in temperature are blamed for the risk. (AP Photo/Local Team)