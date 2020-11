Team UAE Emirates rider Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (1st-R) rides on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background during the 21st and last stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 122 km between Mantes-la-Jolie and Champs Elysees Paris, on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)