Grèce: Trois autres employés des chemins de fer poursuivis

A photo taken on March 9, 2023, shows flowers attached to a fence at the site of a train accident which killed 57 on February 28, in Greece's worst rail disaster, near the central city of Larissa. - At least 57 people were killed, and 14 others remain in hospital after a freight train crashed head-on with a passenger train, carrying mostly students, on February 28, 2023. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP)