Etats-Unis – Processus simplifié pour toute réponse militaire à Washington

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 06, 2021, a supporter of US President Donald Trump holds a flag outside the US Capitol during a demonstration against the upcoming electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, DC. - They descended upon Washington, DC in the thousands, gathering to protest the result of a presidential election they still claim was "rigged." The US Capitol came under attack, leaving the country wounded. The world watched live, aghast, as the citadel of American democracy came under assault. During the next few months, two competing narratives would arise. Trump supporters claim it was a peaceful protest against a "stolen" election. Police officers who fought with the mob, Democratic lawmakers and even some Republicans called it "terrorism." (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)