Coupe du monde: Suisse – Nouvelle-Zélande en live

Switzerland v Norway: Group A - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 25: Lia Waelti of Switzerland warms up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and Norway at Waikato Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)