Trump prend une gifle: les Dreamers ont le droit de rester

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: Advocates for immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court June 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The court did not hand down a ruling on DACA recipients, also called "Dreamers," but did rule 6-3 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bans bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==