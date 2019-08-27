300 Ballerinos tanzen für Prinz George in New York

Die sollten besser
Die Demonstration wurde mehrfach gefilmt und über die sozialen Medien mit #MenDanceToo geteilt. Viele der Tänzer hatten darüber hinaus Schilder und Plakate angefertigt, auf denen Nachrichten für junge Buben standen, die gerne tanzen würden, sich aber nicht getrauen oder von anderen Personen dafür ausgelacht werden.
View this post on Instagram
GOOD MORNING, AMERICA! ☀️ We are here to show the world examples of strong male dancers and the incredible effect that dance has had on our lives. We stand up against bullying of any kind and encourage children to explore their own interests free of shame and toxic masculinity. #boysdancetoo
Daraufhin wurde Spencer von vielen Seiten scharf kritisiert. Broadway-Star Eric Bergen schrieb auf Twitter: «Kein Kunst-Unterricht sollte ausgelacht werden. Egal, ob es Geige, Schauspielen, Malen oder Ballet ist. Es ist nicht nur für eine ganzheitliche Ausbildung wichtig, sondern kann einem Kind auch das Leben retten. Mach's besser, Lara Spencer.»
No arts education is to be laughed at. Doesn’t matter if it’s violin, acting, painting or ballet. It’s not only instrumental to a well rounded education, but if can often save a child’s life. @LaraSpencer do better.— Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) August 23, 2019
Auch das «Washington Ballet» meldete sich auf seinem offiziellen Instagram-Account: «Stigmata existieren in unserer Gesellschaft und führen nicht nur zu Mobbing, sondern halten Kinder auch davon ab, ihren Träumen zu folgen. Die Disziplin, der Fokus, die Kraft, die Kunst und das Engagement, die Ballet lehren, sind mit nichts zu vergleichen. Erwachsene in der Öffentlichkeit sollten dazu angehalten werden, Kinder dabei zu unterstützen, ihren Träumen zu folgen, anstatt sich über sie lustig zumachen.»
View this post on Instagram
Stigmas exist in our society that not only lead to bullying, but keep children from following their dreams. The discipline, focus, strength, artistry, and commitment learned from ballet is unparalleled. Adults in the public eye should be encouraging children to follow their dreams, not shaming them out of them. • Our own TWB dancer Corey Landolt shares his story of how he was bullied as a young boy studying ballet. Let's stop the cycle. • “I started taking ballet when I was five years old in south Jersey. The bullying wasn't bad then, but as I got older it became pretty unbearable. And it's all due to gender stereotypes and toxic masculinity, which that woman (@lara.spencer) is helping to perpetuate. I was called awful three and four letter names on a daily basis from the ages of 11 to 14 or so. I was pretty small and got beat up a couple of times. Just for dancing ballet. Because it's seen as something only girls do. Boys should be playing sports and the arts are for girls. This is the kind of thinking that's kept the US behind Europe in the arts for decades. The bullying didn't stop until one day when I was 14. I'd had enough from the wrestling team captain. He pushed my head into a locker and I snapped and beat him up. We became friends after, but I shouldn't have had to beat up a kid to prove my worth and masculinity. It's a shame." • Thank you for sharing your story @coreyjlandolt 💙 • #wakeuplara #shameongma #boysdoballet #followyourdreams #danceisforeveryone • 📸 by @procopiophoto
