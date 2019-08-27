Times Square

300 Ballerinos tanzen für Prinz George in New York

Mitten auf dem Times Square versammelten sich am Montagabend mehrere Hundert Ballet-Tänzer. Damit haben sie Prinz George ihre Unterstützung ausgedrückt.

Die Tänzer versammelten sich auf dem Times Square.
Am Montag versammelten sich rund 300 Tänzer auf dem Times Square in New York und führten gemeinsam eine Ballet-Choreographie auf. Die meisten von ihnen waren Männer. Damit demonstrierten sie vor dem Gebäude der GMA Studios, die für TV-Sendungen wie «Good Morning America» verantwortlich sind.

Die Demonstration wurde mehrfach gefilmt und über die sozialen Medien mit #MenDanceToo geteilt. Viele der Tänzer hatten darüber hinaus Schilder und Plakate angefertigt, auf denen Nachrichten für junge Buben standen, die gerne tanzen würden, sich aber nicht getrauen oder von anderen Personen dafür ausgelacht werden.

Was ist der Hintergrund?

Auslöser für die Demonstration war eine Sendung von «Good Morning America», die vergangene Woche ausgestrahlt wurde. Darin sprach die Moderatorin Lara Spencer über die Tatsache, dass der britische Kronprinz George Ballett-Unterricht nimmt. Als sie diesen Satz vorlas, konnte sie sich das Lachen nicht verkneifen. Auch das Publikum stimmte ein und Spencer legte nach: «Prinz William sagt, dass Prinz George Ballet absolut liebt. Ich habe Neuigkeiten für dich, Prinz William: Wir werden ja sehen, wie lange das noch andauert ...»

Daraufhin wurde Spencer von vielen Seiten scharf kritisiert. Broadway-Star Eric Bergen schrieb auf Twitter: «Kein Kunst-Unterricht sollte ausgelacht werden. Egal, ob es Geige, Schauspielen, Malen oder Ballet ist. Es ist nicht nur für eine ganzheitliche Ausbildung wichtig, sondern kann einem Kind auch das Leben retten. Mach's besser, Lara Spencer.»

Auch das «Washington Ballet» meldete sich auf seinem offiziellen Instagram-Account: «Stigmata existieren in unserer Gesellschaft und führen nicht nur zu Mobbing, sondern halten Kinder auch davon ab, ihren Träumen zu folgen. Die Disziplin, der Fokus, die Kraft, die Kunst und das Engagement, die Ballet lehren, sind mit nichts zu vergleichen. Erwachsene in der Öffentlichkeit sollten dazu angehalten werden, Kinder dabei zu unterstützen, ihren Träumen zu folgen, anstatt sich über sie lustig zumachen.»

Stigmas exist in our society that not only lead to bullying, but keep children from following their dreams. The discipline, focus, strength, artistry, and commitment learned from ballet is unparalleled. Adults in the public eye should be encouraging children to follow their dreams, not shaming them out of them. • Our own TWB dancer Corey Landolt shares his story of how he was bullied as a young boy studying ballet. Let's stop the cycle. • "I started taking ballet when I was five years old in south Jersey. The bullying wasn't bad then, but as I got older it became pretty unbearable. And it's all due to gender stereotypes and toxic masculinity, which that woman (@lara.spencer) is helping to perpetuate. I was called awful three and four letter names on a daily basis from the ages of 11 to 14 or so. I was pretty small and got beat up a couple of times. Just for dancing ballet. Because it's seen as something only girls do. Boys should be playing sports and the arts are for girls. This is the kind of thinking that's kept the US behind Europe in the arts for decades. The bullying didn't stop until one day when I was 14. I'd had enough from the wrestling team captain. He pushed my head into a locker and I snapped and beat him up. We became friends after, but I shouldn't have had to beat up a kid to prove my worth and masculinity. It's a shame." • Thank you for sharing your story @coreyjlandolt 💙

Wie reagiert Lara Spencer?

Die Moderatorin hat sich später für ihre Kommentare entschuldigt. Sie sehe selbst ein, wie schlimm ihr Verhalten gewesen sei. In einer nächsten Sendung lud sie drei Tänzer ein, um mit ihnen darüber zu reden, wie sie dafür gehänselt wurden, dass sie sich fürs Ballet-Tanzen entschieden haben. Tatsächlich war es Spencer, die die Idee dazu hatte, Hunderte von Tänzern auf dem Times Square zu versammeln, um die Öffentlichkeit zu sensibilisieren.

  • Boy George am 27.08.2019 11:28 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Die sollten besser

    für den Amazonas tanzen, vielleicht hiflt das

  • 1. August am 27.08.2019 11:22 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    waRuM

    Für was soll das gut sein?

