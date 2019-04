Bloggerin veredelt ihr Auto mit Swarovski-Steinen

View this post on Instagram

Jheeeeezzz look how mad this Saturday was! This day will stay in my heart and in my memory forever 🥰❤️ There was a little girl, it was her bday on Saturday and she came to see me ❤️ She said that she is inspired by me and when she grows up she wants to be like me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ It really touched my heart 🥰 I’m sorry but didn’t manage to give you much attention 🙏🏼 If you are reading this then drop me a DM, I will take you with us for a drive next time ❤️ little cutie pie 😘🥰 #lamborghini #shutdown #aventador #aventadorsv #lamborghiniaventadorsv #lamborghiniaventador #aventadorsv #amazingcars247 #cars247 #carsoflondon #londonsupercars #knightsbridge #dar11a #ba11byy #swarovskilamborghini Thumbs up if you think I smashed it 😁👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 with @carsincloaks