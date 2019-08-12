Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Ein Jahr nach Tod der Tochter
Bode Miller und seine Frau Morgan erwarten Zwillinge
Der ehemalige Skistar und seine Frau haben die Babynews am Montag bekannt gegeben. Für die beiden seien die Neuigkeiten ein Schock gewesen.
«Seit dem Beginn unserer Beziehung sagt Bode, ich möchte eineiige Zwillingssöhne haben, die an meinem Geburtstag geboren werden», sagt Morgan Miller in einem Interview mit dem Portal «People.com». Dieser Traum könnte nun fast gänzlich wahr werden. Denn das Paar erwartet tatsächlich zwei Söhne. Es sind eineiige Zwillinge. Für die beiden Eltern sei die Nachricht ein «totaler Schock» gewesen, sagt Morgan.
Die Geburt der Zwillinge wird im November erwartet, rund einen Monat nach Bode Millers eigenem Geburtstag. Bode (41) und seine Frau Morgan (32) sind bereits Eltern des 10-monatigen Easton Vaughn Rek und dem vierjährigen Sohn Nash Skan. Bode hat zudem noch einen weiteren sechsjährigen Sohn und eine elfjährige Tochter.
Erst im vergangenen Jahr war Emeline Grier, die 19-monatige Tochter von Bode und Morgan, bei einem tragischen Unfall ertrunken. Sie war an einer Party in den Pool gefallen. Zu dieser Zeit war Morgan bereits schwanger mit Easton.
Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her. The fear of birthing my son and what that meant .....a monumental step forward....proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop. But let me say this....I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist. Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.
