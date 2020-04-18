Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Mya-Lecia Naylor
18. April 2019
«Cloud Atlas»-Star stirbt mit 16 Jahren
Die Schauspielerin, Sängerin und Tänzerin brach plötzlich zusammen. Nun trauern Fans und Kollegen um die junge Frau.
Mya-Lecia Naylor starb mit 16 Jahren. (Video: Glomex)
Sie spielte neben Tom Hanks in «Cloud Atlas» mit und war in «Code Red» zu sehen. Zuletzt erschien Mya-Lecia Naylor in der «Serie Almost Never». Doch nun ist die 16-Jährige tot. Am 7. April brach sie überraschend zusammen, wie ihr Management bekannt gab. Warum die Jugendliche starb, ist noch unklar.
Die junge Schauspielerin hatte eine grosse Karriere vor sich, nicht nur auf der Leinwand, sondern auch als Sängerin und Tänzerin, schreibt BBC.
Alice Webb von BBC Children's ist schockiert: «Sie schien so hell auf unseren Bildschirmen, und es ist undenkbar, dass sie auf unserem künftigen Weg nicht dabei sein wird.»
Fans und Kollegen trauern ebenfalls um die junge Künstlerin. So schrieb etwa «Game-of-Thrones»-Star Nathalie Emmanuel auf Twitter: «Sehr traurig, von Mya-Lecia Naylors Tod zu hören.»
Very sad to hear the tragic news of Mya-Lecia Naylor’s passing. She was a part of the @aj_management family who represent me in the UK. Although I didnot know her personally, I wanted to send my condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time ❤️— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) 17. April 2019
Die Kollegen von «Almost Never» bekundeten auf Instagram ihr Beileid:
Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ❤️ Message from CBBC: MYA-LECIA NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never”, has very sadly died. Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11. You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.
