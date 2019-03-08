Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Pigmentstörung
08. März 2019 21:00; Akt: 08.03.2019 21:00 Print
Früher «Dalmatiner» genannt, heute Insta-Star
Yulianna Yussefs Körper ist mit grossen Pigmentflecken übersät. Früher schämte sie sich dafür, heute fühlt sie sich schön und hat über 100'000 Follower auf Instagram.
Ein grosser schwarzer Fleck überdeckt ihren Rücken und einen Teil ihres Bauchs, weitere kleinere sind auf Armen und Beinen zu sehen. Die 25-Jährige Yulianna Yussef hat einen so genannten
Pigmentnävus – eine ausgeprägte Form von Pigmentflecken. Jahrelang wurde sie gehänselt, man nannte sie «Dalmatiner».
Yussef, die in Warschau lebt, ist froh, auf Instagram aktiv geworden zu sein. «Ich wollte glücklich und gesund sein sowie mich selbstsicher und schön fühlen – und genau das ist heute der Fall», sagt sie dem «Mirror». Der Weg bis dahin war jedoch lange und schwer.
Eltern glaubten, sie sei ansteckend
Bis zu ihrem achten Lebensjahr hatte sie sich keine Gedanken über ihre Muttermale gemacht. Dann bemerkte sie jedoch, wie sie angestarrt wurde. Einige Eltern liessen ihre Kinder nicht mit ihr spielen, aus Angst, sie sei ansteckend.
Im Alter von 14 Jahren traute sie sich kaum noch aus dem Haus. Sie achtete darauf, nur hinauszugehen, wenn es dunkel war, um abfällige Blicke und Kommentare zu vermeiden. Ständig erhielt sie Ratschläge, wie sie ihre Pigmentflecken loswerden könnte.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Yes, I also worry about melanoma ( skin cancer). In this time and age- where social media and the internet have become so important, it’s very easy to influence people and followers in this virtual world by using your account as a platform to educate better.👆🏽 That is why my Instagram and Facebook pages are full of photos and text that try to talk to and educate people about CMN( giant Nevus), showing the different skin conditions and other possible health and beauty issues. My aim has always been to show you that yes you can live a sort of normal life no matter what the condition, despite all the struggles I have faced and still do face behind the scenes.👁 Some days I wake up in fear spending hours checking each and every birthmark, looking for any changes in colour, thickness, growing spectrum, because truth is I worry, of course I do. 😔 And the questions I always ask myself is what if this one is really dangerous? Can I trust the doctors recommended online? What Hospital should I go to? Let me be honest - not every “dermatologist”, “oncologist” will know what to do with your birthmarks and whether they really are dangerous. I have spoken to so many in my life and some of them even today are still really shocked that I’m alive or that I haven’t had all my birthmarks removed (at this point I always just get up, turn around and leave ). Am I only one here like this? Who also gets stressed and freaked out not knowing where to go and what to do in situations like this ??!🤔 #perfectionofmyskin #bareyourbirthmark #inmyskiniwin #nevus #cmn #nevuslove #bodypositive #mystory #beautiful #girl #different #bodygoals #inspiration #motivation #gowiththeflow
«Ich war eine Giraffe, eine Kuh, ich war dreckig»
«Ich dachte, dass mich niemals ein Junge lieben würde. Ich war ein Dalmatiner, eine Giraffe, eine Kuh, ich war dreckig. Manche Leute glaubten, dass sie von meinen Muttermalen attackiert werden, wenn ich mit ihnen spreche», sagt Yussef, die halb Ukrainerin und halb Libanesin ist.
Ärzte sagten ihrer Familie, dass sie nicht wüssten, wie lange Yussef noch zu leben hätte – so grosse und viele Male bedeckten ihren damals kleinen und feinen Körper.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
On my social media feed I try to post fancy photos that showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I've learned to live with my giant Nevus. But I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically feel and give you some more information about birthmarks. Starting with the hairs, this is a very big and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one😅.Sooo my back is actually fluffy 🤦🏽♀🐯 I can't do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me 🌵 ( for those who are interested I do wax around the birthmark only and that is my own personal risk and I wouldn’t ask anyone to follow my example. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this "fluffy stuff". For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like 🐿 on touch?! 🤦🏽♀ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the beach..Next- The itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off🙇🏽♀ waking up at night because I can't control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a 🐒. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I'm nervous, if I'm nervous it's itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself 😩🔨 uuff..I am an adult I now can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It's a part of our "difference" and we should learn to live with this. The last one for today is Melanoma. Skin cancer. Anyone could develop skin cancer because of one birthmark👇🏽#gowiththeflaw
Heute wird die 25-Jährige oft von Fremden angesprochen und als schön bezeichnet. Sie hat über 100'000 Follower auf Instagram und führt ein glückliches Leben, wie sie sagt.
(kat)