Verräterischer Insta-Post

16. April 2019 13:49; Akt: 16.04.2019 13:49 Print

Ist Baby Sussex schon auf der Welt?

Meghan und Harry bedanken sich via Instagram bei ihren Fans – und die freuen sich über ein Detail ganz besonders.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Prinz Harry (34) und Herzogin Meghan (37) wollen auf Geschenke zur Geburt verzichten und ermutigten ihre Fans dazu, stattdessen an Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen zu spenden. In einem neuen Insta-Post bedanken sich Harry und Meghan für die zahlreichen Spenden, die ihre Fans getätigt haben. Im Post heisst es: «Im Namen des Herzogs und der Herzogin (und von Baby Sussex) danken wir euch vielmals.» Es ist... ...die erste Erwähnung des royalen Nachwuchses. Könnte es auch ein Hinweis darauf sein, dass das Kind bereits zur Welt gekommen ist? Noch halten sich Meghan und Harry bedeckt – in der Zwischenzeit wagen wir eine Prognose, wie Baby Sussex aussehen könnte. Die Vorfreude auf die Ankunft von Baby Sussex ist auf dem Höhepunkt. In den nächsten Tagen bringt Herzogin Meghan ihr erstes Kind zur Welt. Wie viele werdende Eltern stellen sich bestimmt auch die 37-Jährige und ihr Ehemann, Prinz Harry, die Frage, wie ihr Nachwuchs wohl aussehen wird. Bekommt das Baby Meghans dunkle Haare oder ... ... wird es ein Rotschopf wie Papa Harry? Welche Augenfarbe wird Baby Sussex haben? Und von welchem Elternteil wird es das Lächeln erben? Fragen, auf die man erst nach der Geburt die Antworten erhält. Wir haben es dennoch gewagt, die beiden Fotos von Harry und Meghan zu verschmelzen und mithilfe von sieben Baby-Generator-Apps den Royal-Nachwuchs gezeugt. Aber, es sei gesagt: Genaue Voraussagen kann die App natürlich nicht treffen. Eh klar! Laut BabyMakerApp wird das Kind (anscheinend ein Junge) von Harry und Meghan viele dunkle Haare haben. Die Augenpartie ist vom Papa geprägt, der Mund von der Mama. Somit eine komplette Vermischung des Royal-Paares. Ein älteres Bild des Royal-Nachwuchses spuckt die «Future Baby App» aus. Demnach bekommt (diesmal) das Mädchen ebenfalls dunkle Haare. Weitere Ähnlichkeiten zu Meghan und Harry sind aber sonst nicht erkennbar. Ein süsses Bild kreiert die App «Your Future Baby». Welchem Elternteil das Kind (vermutlich ein Junge) aber ähnlicher sieht, lässt sich auch hier nicht wirklich sagen. Die App scheint einfach ein beliebiges Baby-Foto zu verwenden, ohne die äusserlichen Merkmale von Harry und Meghan miteinzubeziehen. Die Seite Luxand.com ist da schon konkreter und setzt ebenfalls darauf, dass Baby Sussex kein Rotschopf wird. Dafür scheint es Harrys Augenfarbe und Gesichtszüge zu bekommen. Irgendwie herzig. Warum das Kind aber Kopfhörer trägt, wissen wir nicht. Ein Baby ist dieses Kind auf dem Bild zwar nicht mehr, dennoch könnte die Tochter von Meghan und Harry so aussehen: dunkle Knopfaugen wie die Mama, die schmalen Lippen vom Papa. Gemäss Mekmebabies.com werden der Herzog und die Herzogin von Sussex Eltern eines Jungen. Bis auf die braunen Augen und die vollen Lippen scheinen sich die Gene des Briten durchzusetzen. Ziemlich niedlich, oder? Ebenfalls niedlich ist dieser Schnappschuss von der App «How Will My Baby Look Like». Aufgrund der pinken Schleife ist sich das Programm sicher, dass der königliche Nachwuchs ein Mädchen wird – ein süsser Fratz mit blauen Augen und dicken Pausbäckchen. Ähnlichkeiten mit Harry und Meghan hat das Kind auf dem Foto aber sonst nicht. Ob der jüngste Nachwuchs im britischen Königshaus aber tatsächlich Ähnlichkeiten mit einem der Babyfotos aufweisen wird und ob Harry und Meghan einen Jungen oder ein Mädchen erwarten, wird sich nach der bevorstehenden Geburt zeigen. Die Hauptsache ist aber, dass das Kind der Sussexes gesund zur Welt kommt und Meghan die Geburt ohne Komplikationen übersteht.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Prinz Harry (34) und Herzogin Meghan (37) danken in einem neuen Post auf ihrem offiziellen Instagram-Profil ihren Followern für ihre Spenden. Letzte Woche hatten die beiden ihre Fans dazu ermutigt, an Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen für bedürftige Familien zu spenden (namentlich The Lunch Box Fund, Little Village, WellChild und Baby2Baby), statt dem royalen Paar Geschenke fürs Baby zu schicken.

Umfrage
Denkst du, Baby Sussex ist schon da?
People-Push
Wenn du den People-Push abonnierst, verpasst du nichts mehr aus der Welt der Reichen, Schönen und Menschen, bei denen nicht ganz klar ist, warum sie eigentlich berühmt sind.

So gehts: Installiere die neuste Version der 20-Minuten-App. Tippe auf dem Startbildschirm rechts oben auf die drei Streifen, dann auf das Zahnrad. Unten bei «Themen» schiebst du den Riegel bei «People» nach rechts – schon läufts.

Auf Instagram ist das 20-Minuten-People-Team übrigens auch unterwegs.

Die Fans spendeten fleissig – im Post wird aufgelistet, was alles zusammengekommen ist. Unter anderem kann die Organisation The Lunch Box Fund nun 100'000 zusätzliche warme Mahlzeiten an bedürftige Kinder in Südafrika verteilen, Baby2Baby hat über 5000 gespendete Gegenstände wie Windeln, Kinderbetten, Bücher und Rucksäcke erhalten.

«Baby Sussex» hat es in den royalen Wortschatz geschafft

Ein Detail sorgte bei den Fans für Aufregung. Am Ende des Posts heisst es: «Im Namen des Herzogs und der Herzogin (und von Baby Sussex) danken wir euch vielmals.» Es ist die erste Erwähnung des royalen Nachwuchses – ein Hinweis darauf, dass das Kind bereits zur Welt gekommen ist?

Die Fans freuen sich auf jeden Fall, dass die Royals den Spitznamen, den die Fans erfunden haben, nun selbst verwenden. Eine Userin schreibt auf Twitter: «Dass sie Baby Sussex erwähnen, ist das Sahnehäubchen.»

View this post on Instagram

Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

(afa)

Discussion
0 Kommentare
People aktuell

People & Gossip

Bella Thornes zweite Trennung in zwei Monaten

People & Gossip

Die Schauspielerin und der Rapper sind kein Paar mehr, Lena Gerckes neuer Freund teilt ein erstes gemeinsames Bild – und weitere News aus der Welt der Stars.

Rekord-Performance

Schweizer tanzt mit Ariana Grande am Coachella

Rekord-Performance

Am Sonntagabend performte Ariana Grande am Coachella als Headliner-Act – und war für viele das Highlight des Festivals. Vier Facts zu Arianas epischem Auftritt.

Kardashian-Party

So fett feierte True ihren ersten Geburtstag

Kardashian-Party

Khloé Kardashians Tochter ist ein Jahr alt. Für die Geburtstagsparty hat Mami Khloé richtig gross anrichten lassen. Hier sind die eindrücklichsten Momente.

Neue Bachelorette

Andrina tanzt in Justin Biebers Musikvideo

Neue Bachelorette

Andrina Santoro wird in der neuen «Bachelorette»-Staffel nicht das erste Mal vor der Filmkamera stehen: Sie drehte schon einmal ein Musikvideo, bei dem auch Justin Bieber dabei war.

Bling-Bling-Lamborghini

Bloggerin veredelt ihr Auto mit Swarovski-Steinen

Bling-Bling-Lamborghini

Die russische Influencerin Daria Radionowa protzt auf Instagram mit ihrem Reichtum. Ihr neuester Streich: ein glitzernder Lamborghini.

Traumatisches Erlebnis

Ashley Judd wurde von Vergewaltiger schwanger

Traumatisches Erlebnis

Dreimal wurde Schauspielerin Ashley Judd vergewaltigt – und dabei sogar schwanger. «Ich bin so dankbar, dass ich die Möglichkeit hatte, abzutreiben», erzählt sie.

Schweizer Influencer

Brian gerät am Coachella in Atemnot

Schweizer Influencer

Der Berner Influencer Brian Havarie (18) feierte gerade am Coachella in Los Angeles. Der zweite Festivaltag endete für ihn jedoch mit gesundheitlichen Problemen.

Meghan und Harry

Sie streiten mit dem Royal-Personal um Parkplätze

Meghan und Harry

Gerade erst sind Harry und Meghan in ihr neues Zuhause Frogmore Cottage gezogen. Doch schon jetzt sorgt das Paar für ordentlich Wirbel in Windsor.

Depp und Heard

«Ich hatte Angst, dass er mich umbringt»

Depp und Heard

Der Streit zwischen Johnny Depp und Amber Heard geht in die nächste Runde. Die Schauspielerin gibt neue Details preis, wie Depp sie misshandelt haben soll.