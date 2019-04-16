Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Verräterischer Insta-Post
16. April 2019 13:49; Akt: 16.04.2019 13:49 Print
Ist Baby Sussex schon auf der Welt?
Meghan und Harry bedanken sich via Instagram bei ihren Fans – und die freuen sich über ein Detail ganz besonders.
Prinz Harry (34) und Herzogin Meghan (37) danken in einem neuen Post auf ihrem offiziellen Instagram-Profil ihren Followern für ihre Spenden. Letzte Woche hatten die beiden ihre Fans dazu ermutigt, an Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen für bedürftige Familien zu spenden (namentlich The Lunch Box Fund, Little Village, WellChild und Baby2Baby), statt dem royalen Paar Geschenke fürs Baby zu schicken.
Die Fans spendeten fleissig – im Post wird aufgelistet, was alles zusammengekommen ist. Unter anderem kann die Organisation The Lunch Box Fund nun 100'000 zusätzliche warme Mahlzeiten an bedürftige Kinder in Südafrika verteilen, Baby2Baby hat über 5000 gespendete Gegenstände wie Windeln, Kinderbetten, Bücher und Rucksäcke erhalten.
«Baby Sussex» hat es in den royalen Wortschatz geschafft
Ein Detail sorgte bei den Fans für Aufregung. Am Ende des Posts heisst es: «Im Namen des Herzogs und der Herzogin (und von Baby Sussex) danken wir euch vielmals.» Es ist die erste Erwähnung des royalen Nachwuchses – ein Hinweis darauf, dass das Kind bereits zur Welt gekommen ist?
Die Fans freuen sich auf jeden Fall, dass die Royals den Spitznamen, den die Fans erfunden haben, nun selbst verwenden. Eine Userin schreibt auf Twitter: «Dass sie Baby Sussex erwähnen, ist das Sahnehäubchen.»
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe - from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
