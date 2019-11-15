So geht es dem Fahrer von Kevin Harts Unfallauto

Filmproduzent Jared Black (28) sass am Steuer, als Kevin Harts (40) Retro-Sportwagen am 1. September in Los Angeles von der Strasse abkam, durch einen Zaun brach und in einen Graben knallte. Neben Hart und Black war auch Celebrity-Fitness-Coach Rebecca Broxterman (32) mit im Auto. Sie ist mit Jared Black verlobt.

Broxterman äussert sich auf Instagram nun erstmals über den Unfall und die Folgen, die er für sie und ihren Verlobten hatte. Sie sei dankbar, dass sie noch am Leben seien. «Der 1. September war der furchtbarste Tag in meinem Leben. Gott hat uns definitiv beschützt.»

«Es hätte alles schlimmer kommen können»

Sie teilt in ihrem Post auch einige Zeilen, die sie rund zwei Wochen nach dem Unglück geschrieben, aber nie veröffentlicht hatte. «Wir sind alle drei am Leben und wir werden wieder gesund, allein das zählt.» Der schlimmste Moment nach dem Unfall sei gewesen, als sie und Jared getrennt und per Helikopter ins Spital geflogen wurden.

«Es hätte alles viel schlimmer kommen können», schreibt Broxterman. Heute gehe es ihnen besser, sie würden sich beide erholen. Jared hätte «einen grossen Eingriff am Rücken» gehabt und befinde sich weiterhin in Physio-Therapie.

Kevin Hart bei Autounfall schwer verletzt

Kevin Hart zieht sich zurück

Wie People.com schreibt, kam Rebecca mit leichteren Verletzungen davon. In einem Video auf Instagram ist zu sehen, wie sie an Krücken geht.

Auch Star-Comedian Kevin Hart erholt sich vom Unfall. Er äusserte sich vor zwei Wochen zum Unglück – und kündigte an, dass er sich bis Anfang nächsten Jahres aus der Öffentlichkeit zurück ziehen wolle. Er bräuchte noch mindestens ein Jahr, bis er komplett erholt sei.

(fim)