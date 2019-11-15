Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
Bilder aus dem Spital
15. November 2019 10:11; Akt: 15.11.2019 10:39 Print
So geht es dem Fahrer von Kevin Harts Unfallauto
Anfang September ist US-Schauspieler Kevin Hart schwer verunfallt. Mit im Auto sassen damals Jared Black und Rebecca Broxterman. Sie äussern sich jetzt erstmals zum Unglück.
Filmproduzent Jared Black (28) sass am Steuer, als Kevin Harts (40) Retro-Sportwagen am 1. September in Los Angeles von der Strasse abkam, durch einen Zaun brach und in einen Graben knallte. Neben Hart und Black war auch Celebrity-Fitness-Coach Rebecca Broxterman (32) mit im Auto. Sie ist mit Jared Black verlobt.
Broxterman äussert sich auf Instagram nun erstmals über den Unfall und die Folgen, die er für sie und ihren Verlobten hatte. Sie sei dankbar, dass sie noch am Leben seien. «Der 1. September war der furchtbarste Tag in meinem Leben. Gott hat uns definitiv beschützt.»
«Es hätte alles schlimmer kommen können»
Sie teilt in ihrem Post auch einige Zeilen, die sie rund zwei Wochen nach dem Unglück geschrieben, aber nie veröffentlicht hatte. «Wir sind alle drei am Leben und wir werden wieder gesund, allein das zählt.» Der schlimmste Moment nach dem Unfall sei gewesen, als sie und Jared getrennt und per Helikopter ins Spital geflogen wurden.
«Es hätte alles viel schlimmer kommen können», schreibt Broxterman. Heute gehe es ihnen besser, sie würden sich beide erholen. Jared hätte «einen grossen Eingriff am Rücken» gehabt und befinde sich weiterhin in Physio-Therapie.
Kevin Hart bei Autounfall schwer verletzt
Kevin Hart zieht sich zurück
Wie People.com schreibt, kam Rebecca mit leichteren Verletzungen davon. In einem Video auf Instagram ist zu sehen, wie sie an Krücken geht.
Auch Star-Comedian Kevin Hart erholt sich vom Unfall. Er äusserte sich vor zwei Wochen zum Unglück – und kündigte an, dass er sich bis Anfang nächsten Jahres aus der Öffentlichkeit zurück ziehen wolle. Er bräuchte noch mindestens ein Jahr, bis er komplett erholt sei.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
GRATEFUL and BLESSED. September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life. God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need. Written 9/17/19: First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most! It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team. The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA. Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us! Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most. This could’ve had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for all of the prayers, phone calls, texts and messages. It means the world to us that we feel so much love and support from you all at this time! I will keep you all updated as we embark on this new journey! TODAY: Feeling so much better! We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery! We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all! We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey... it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!
(fim)