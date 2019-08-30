Theo Campbell

Reality-Star erblindet wegen Schampus-Korken

Für Theo Campbell endeten die Ferien auf Ibiza im Spital. Der «Love Island»-Star trägt es mit Fassung.

Ein feuchtfröhlicher Ferientrip ging für «Love Island»-Star Theo Campbell im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes ins Auge. Der Brite amüsierte sich mit Freunden auf Ibiza, als ihn ein Champagner-Korken im rechten Auge traf. Die Ärzte konnten trotz Notoperation seine Sehkraft nicht retten. Er bleibt halbseitig blind.

In einem Beitrag auf seinem Instagram-Account schrieb er zu einem Bild, dass ihn mit seiner Freundin Kaz zeigt: «Nach zwei Operationen wegen eines unglücklichen Unfalls habe ich alle Sehkraft im rechten Auge verloren, nachdem es in zwei Hälften geteilt wurde.»

Doch der 28-Jährige trägt es mit Fassung – und einer Portion Humor. Seine Fans bittet er bereits um Mithilfe, um sich eine «coole Augenklappe» zu besorgen. Falls jemand ein entsprechendes Geschäft kenne, solle man sich melden.

Und seine Freundin feiert ihn auf ihrem eigenen Insta-Profil als «Inspiration für so viele Menschen», weil er auch in schweren Zeiten positiv bleibt. «Du bist ein erstaunlicher Mensch.»

If you don’t like cheesy posts look away now❤️ So I hardly post pics of us because although we both came from the show I wanted to try and keep some privacy as I feel like I have that choice to. But these last few days has shown me a lot and I want to tell everyone how you make me feel. Thank you being unapologetically yourself, and being such an inspiration to many people. Your always looking at the positives and the fact you keep such high hopes when times are tough, I know we can get through anything. Thank you for keeping me so grounded, I love how you aren’t materialistic and judge people by who they are and not what they have. I appreciate everything you do and how supportive you are of me and work. You’re honestly amazing (apart from being the worst drunk) and you make me the happiest girl in the world. Even though we’ve been stuck in this hospital for a couple days now I would do it all over again because I know you would for me❤ one last thing I’m glad you didn’t loose your sense of humour otherwise I would have been really really bored lol. WE MOVE 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

