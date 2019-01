Darum schmieren Stars CBD auf die ihre Füsse

View this post on Instagram

A shout out to my friends @thelordjones Their pain and wellness cream with CBD is the absolute CURE for aching feet on the red carpet. Don't worry, your feet ain't going to get high but this miracle cream is going to make a long #GoldenGlobes evening much more fun. So until designers learn how to make a stiletto as comfy as sneakers, @thelordjones is in my styling kit. #thisisnotanad