Royaler Familienausflug

Prinz Louis macht seine ersten Schritte im Grünen

Das Gartenprojekt «Back to Nature» von Herzogin Kate wird eigentlich erst am Dienstag enthüllt. Am Sonntag durften ihre Kinder aber bereits einen Blick darauf werfen.

Die Herzogin ist überzeugt, dass Bewegung im Freien einen positiven Einfluss auf die Kindsentwicklung hat. (Video: Instagram/Kensingtonroyal)
Die frühkindliche Förderung liegt Herzogin Catherine (37) sehr am Herzen. Aus diesem Grund hat sie das Gartenprojekt «RHS Back to Nature Garden» ins Leben gerufen, um Kindern zu zeigen, wie wichtig die Zeit im Freien ist. Jedenfalls laut einem neuen Statement auf Instagram.

Offiziell eröffnet wird das grüne Projekt erst im Rahmen der Chelsea Flower Show, die vom 21. bis 25. Mai in London stattfindet. Prinz William (36) und die gemeinsamen Kinder durften aber schon vorab alles erkunden.

Kids nehmen den Garten unter die Lupe

Am Sonntagnachmittag unternahm die Cambridge-Familie einen Ausflug zum Garten, wo Prinz George (5), Prinzessin Charlotte (4) und Prinz Louis (1) ihn einem Härtetest unterzogen. Die drei untersuchten jedes Steinchen, kletterten herum, schwangen auf einer rustikalen Naturschaukel und liefen mit nackten Füssen durchs Wasser.

«Das ist ein natürlicher, kreativer Spielplatz. Ich hoffe, dass dieses Waldstück, das wir hier geschaffen haben, Familien, Kinder und Gemeinden dazu inspiriert, nach draussen zu gehen, die Natur im Freien zu geniessen und eine tolle Zeit miteinander zu verbringen», erklärt Herzogin Kate im Video (oben!), das auf den offiziellen Social-Media-Kanälen des Kensington-Palastes veröffentlicht wurde.

Louis erkundet den Garten

Besonders süss: Auf den dazugehörigen Bildern sieht man erstmals Prinz Louis laufen. Und der jüngste Cambridge-Spross ging im künstlich angelegten Garten gleich mal auf grosse Erkundungstour – natürlich unter dem wachsamen Auge von Papa William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Prinzessin Charlotte und Prinz George ermittelten die Wassertemperatur des künstlich angelegten Flusses.

Der kleine Louis betrachtete ganz erstaunt die schönen Steinchen.

(kao)

  • anonymouskitten am 20.05.2019 17:05 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Märchen

    Ich mag die jungen Royals. Sie sind so sympathisch und authentisch. Und die Kinder einfach nur süß. Es ist schön, dass sie nebst dem Rummel auch Kind sein dürfen!

  • Anonym97 am 20.05.2019 16:30 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    soo schöön

    aaaw sooo süüüss wie die kleinen schon gewachsen sind und trotz allem so natürlich wirken*.* ich finde es super von den beiden dass sie ihre Kinder kinder sein lassen

