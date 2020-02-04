Coming-out

Mahara McKay hat jetzt eine Freundin

Ex-Miss-Schweiz und Yoga-Coach Mahara McKay zeigt sich auf Instagram mit ihrer neuen Liebe. Sie ist jetzt mit einer Frau zusammen.

Mahara McKay teilt auf Instagram die ersten Bilder mit ihrer Freundin. Sie hat sie aufgenommen, während sie an ihrer Seite schlief – darum der «Psst»-Finger. Es ist Maharas erste Beziehung mit einer Frau. «Ich war nie interessiert daran, eine Frau zu daten. Bis ich sie traf», schreibt Mahara in ihrer ausführlichen Liebeserklärung zu den Bildern. «Die Liebe lässt sich nicht in eine Schublade stecken. Die Liebe muss man erleben und fühlen, um sie zu verstehen.» Die Chemie zwischen ihr und ihrer Freundin sei «magisch», schon beim ersten Treffen sei «Elektrizität in der Luft» gewesen. Schon im Oktober hat Mahara Bilder mit ihr aus Portugal geteilt: Auf diesem Insta-Post ist sie beim Musikmachen zu sehen. Die Tattoos an den Schultern sind die gleichen, die sich auch im Liebeserklärungspost abzeichnen. Den Namen ihrer Freundin hat Mahara nicht verraten. Hier waren Mahara, ihre Freundin und ein Freund im vergangenen September beim Traubenpflücken. Das Paar teilt auch die ... ... Liebe zur Kreativität zusammen. Mahara und Freundin beim Gruppenkuscheln. McKay arbeitet seit einigen Jahren als Yoga- und Tantralehrerin an verschiedenen Orten der Welt. Hier ist sie bei ihrer Tantraarbeit in einem Workshop auf Ibiza im vergangenen November zu sehen. Ein wichtiger Teil ihrer Tantrakurse: das Tanzen. Mahara sagt, dass sie im vergangenen Jahr durch ihre neue Beziehung persönlich gewachsen sei. «Es war kein einfacher Weg, aber er war es wert. Unsere Herausforderungen in dieser wunderschönen Beziehung haben mein Herz, meinen Körper und meinen Geist wachsen lassen und erweitert.» Aktuell lebt die 38-Jährige in diesem Haus auf Goa. Für zwei Monate, wie sie auf Instagram schreibt. Sie teilt auf ihrem Account ihren achtsamen Lifestyle mit rund 4000 Followern. Mit Hunden kuscheln: geht immer. McKay ist die Tochter einer Schweizerin und eines Neuseeländers. Sie verbrachte ihre ersten zehn Lebensjahre in Neuseeland, dann ist sie mit ihrer Familie in den Aargau gezogen. Im September 2000 wurde sie im Alter von 19 Jahren in Genf zur Miss Schweiz gekürt. 2001 übergab sie die Glitzerkrone dann an ihre Nachfolgerin Jennifer Ann Gerber. Die Kurse sind richtig gut gebucht.

Am Dienstag postete Mahara McKay (38) auf ihrem Insta-Account eine vierteilige Bildstrecke. Auf den Fotos hält sie ihre neue Freundin im Arm – und widmet ihr eine lange Liebeserklärung.

Die Liebe, die sie für «dieses Energiebündel» in ihren Armen empfinde, sei «schwer zu beschreiben». «Wir haben uns exakt vor einem Jahr hier auf Goa kennengelernt, im Liebestempel, bei einer meiner Lektionen. Wir haben beide die Elektrizität in der Luft gespürt. Die Chemie ist magisch.»

«Wie wird das funktionieren?»

Für McKay ist es die erste Beziehung mit einer Frau. «Mein Geist hat sich aber geweigert, sich mit einer Frau zu verbinden.» Es sei schwierig gewesen für sie, ihre Prägungen und Ängste abzulegen. Diese zu überwinden, sei nicht einfach gewesen. Sie habe sich Gedanken gemacht, wie das «funktionieren wird beim Sex, bei der Arbeit, in Bezug auf Familie und Kinder».

Heute ist Mahara glücklich – und dank der Beziehung als Person gewachsen. «Ich habe so viel gelernt. Ich bin dankbar für alle Lebenslektionen, für all die Liebe und Unterstützung, die sie mir gibt.»

«Folge deinem Herzen»

Die Liebe lasse sich nicht in eine Schublade stecken, so McKay. Was sie in den vergangenen Monaten gelernt habe: «Wo ein Wille ist, da ist ein Weg. Folge deinem Herzen.»

Mahara McKay ist im Jahr 2000 zur Miss Schweiz gekürt worden. Sie ist vor einigen Jahren nach Neuseeland ausgewandert und gibt Yoga- und Tantrakurse überall auf der Welt.

The amount of love I feel for this bundle of energy, for this incredible beaming light of love, that is fast asleep in my arms, is hard to describe. Im trying not to wake her up as I type this. We met exactly one year ago, here in Goa, at the Love Temple, during one of my classes. We both felt the electricity in the air. The chemistry that our energies created was and still is magical. However, my mind didn't want to connect with a woman. Im not gonna lie, it was difficult for me, to drop my mind, drop my conditionings, drop what others might think of me or say about me/us, drop the fear of not knowing if or how this will all work out, sexually, work related, family related, children related... Regardless all the fears,diving fully into the unknown,trusting my gut, my heart and the energy I felt in her presence. I was never before interessted in dating a woman, or someone in a woman's body. Until I met her. Love is not something we can put in a box. It's not something that we can even explain in words. You need to experience love, to understand it. Today, I have come to the understanding, that I believe in energies. And I certainly believe in our energy :) Simply because of witnessing where I am today. Am I a better person then I was before? Yes. Is this relationship allowing me to grow? Yes. Am I happy? YES!" I don't care about what age, gender, religion, cuture, history, job or looks a person has, as long as their energy feels good in my presence then my heart will open and life will show if we are ment to be friends for life, buisness partners, co creators, sport or music buddies, brothers or sisters, lovers or life partners. With her, it turned out to be EVERYTHING ❤️. One year later, Im looking back at who I was when we first met and how much I have learnt from this beautiful relationship, how much our challenges have allowed me to grow and expand in my heart, my body and my mind. It hasn't been an easy ride. But definitely one worth taking. I'm grateful for all the life lessons I've received, and for all the love and support she gives me daily. The biggest lesson I've learnt so far is: Wherever there's a will, there really is a way. Follow your heart ❤

