Mahara McKay hat jetzt eine Freundin

Am Dienstag postete Mahara McKay (38) auf ihrem Insta-Account eine vierteilige Bildstrecke. Auf den Fotos hält sie ihre neue Freundin im Arm – und widmet ihr eine lange Liebeserklärung.

Die Liebe, die sie für «dieses Energiebündel» in ihren Armen empfinde, sei «schwer zu beschreiben». «Wir haben uns exakt vor einem Jahr hier auf Goa kennengelernt, im Liebestempel, bei einer meiner Lektionen. Wir haben beide die Elektrizität in der Luft gespürt. Die Chemie ist magisch.»

«Wie wird das funktionieren?»

Für McKay ist es die erste Beziehung mit einer Frau. «Mein Geist hat sich aber geweigert, sich mit einer Frau zu verbinden.» Es sei schwierig gewesen für sie, ihre Prägungen und Ängste abzulegen. Diese zu überwinden, sei nicht einfach gewesen. Sie habe sich Gedanken gemacht, wie das «funktionieren wird beim Sex, bei der Arbeit, in Bezug auf Familie und Kinder».

Heute ist Mahara glücklich – und dank der Beziehung als Person gewachsen. «Ich habe so viel gelernt. Ich bin dankbar für alle Lebenslektionen, für all die Liebe und Unterstützung, die sie mir gibt.»

«Folge deinem Herzen»

Die Liebe lasse sich nicht in eine Schublade stecken, so McKay. Was sie in den vergangenen Monaten gelernt habe: «Wo ein Wille ist, da ist ein Weg. Folge deinem Herzen.»

Mahara McKay ist im Jahr 2000 zur Miss Schweiz gekürt worden. Sie ist vor einigen Jahren nach Neuseeland ausgewandert und gibt Yoga- und Tantrakurse überall auf der Welt.

(fim)