Schlechtes Timing

Ronaldo erntet Shitstorm nach Selfie im Privatjet

Cristiano Ronaldo steht in der Kritik wegen eines Selfie-Fotos, das ihn lächelnd in seinem Privatjet zeigt. «Es ist nicht der Tag für solch einen Tweet», schrieb Fussball-Ikone Gary Lineker.

Am Dienstag, also am selben Tag, war bekannt geworden, dass der argentinische Fussballer Emiliano Sala mit einer kleinen Propellermaschine über dem Ärmelkanal verschollen ist. Der 28-Jährige war nach einem Millionentransfer auf dem Weg zu seinem neuen Verein Cardiff City.

Auch viele andere Twitter-Nutzer warfen Ronaldo Taktlosigkeit und ein schlechtes Timing für das Foto vor. Andere verteidigen den Star von Juventus Turin.






Der 33-Jährige war am Dienstag in Madrid wegen Steuerhinterziehung zu einer 23-monatigen Haftstrafe zur Bewährung verurteilt worden. Ausserdem muss er fast 19 Millionen Euro an Steuernachzahlungen und Geldstrafen leisten.

(sda)

