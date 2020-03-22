Videobotschaft

22. März 2020 20:21; Akt: 22.03.2020 20:31 Print

Skistar Shiffrin singt für die Corona-Helfer

Die US-Amerikanerin präsentierte ihre Stimme schon einige Male. Diesmal denkt sie an Ärzte, Krankenschwestern und Polizisten.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

We are witnessing incredible acts of kindness and selflessness every day. The doctors and nurses helping the ill, and continuing to help the millions who have sickness and injuries not even related to this specific virus. The thousands of retired health professionals who have volunteered their services to aid the hospitals strained in space and resources. Those testing and developing treatments and vaccinations to this and every other disease. The firefighters, police force, and every other kind of public service worker and defender out there. Our service people from the Army, Navy, Air Force and beyond who unable to return home though they may feel torn in half by their obligation to protect our countries from afar and their longing to protect their families from home. In Italy, a lot of the food plants are slowing down production significantly because the workers are worried about going to work, even though these plants are held to an incredibly high sanitation standard. Yet, these food plants staying in production is essential for the general public to continue to have access to food... So I did a really small thing, in the grand scheme of everything. I wrote a song— inspired by the plant employees of my @barilla family continuing to put the public needs ahead of their own needs and fears, but it is a message to everyone. Thank you.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷💨 (@mikaelashiffrin) am

Mikaela Shffrin singt für die Helfer in Krisenzeiten. (Video: Instagram)

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Neben dem Wintersport sind Gitarrespielen und Singen die Leidenschaften von Ski-Star Mikaela Shiffrin. In der Coronakrise hat die 25-jährige US-Amerikanerin nun einen Song geschrieben, den sie all den Helfern widmete im Kampf gegen die Pandemie wie Ärzten und Krankenschwestern, Polizisten, Feuerwehrleuten und Soldaten.

Video Mikaela Shiffrin singt hervorragend

In dem in den Sozialen Netzwerken veröffentlichten Lied singt die beste Skirennfahrerin der Gegenwart unter anderem: «Wir wollen euch danken und euch all unsere Liebe schicken, obwohl wir wissen, dass das in diesen Zeiten nicht genug ist. Wir sind bei euch, auch wenn wir getrennt sind. Wir werden eure gebrochenen Herzen heilen. Wir halten euch ganz fest. Zusammen schaffen wir das. Wir sind bei euch, stehen Seite an Seite und geben Liebe und Kraft zu kämpfen.»

Shiffrin hatte Anfang Februar einen persönlichen Schicksalsschlag erlebt, als ihr Vater nach einem häuslichen Unfall starb. Ihre Trauer verarbeitete sie teils mit Einträgen in den Sozialen Medien. Weil sie wegen des Trauerfalls auf etliche Rennen im Weltcup verzichtete, konnte sie ihren Sieg der Weltcup-Gesamtwertung nicht verteidigen.

Wintersport

(dpa)

Discussion
0 Kommentare
Sport aktuell

Ganz wie Trapattoni

Corona-Wutrede – «Dumm wie Flasche leer!»

Ganz wie Trapattoni

Ein Schweizer geht in den Sozialen Medien viral, weil er sich über Leute aufregt, die sich die Hände nicht waschen.

Das Warten geht weiter

Das IOK entscheidet noch nicht

Das Warten geht weiter

Das Internationale Olympische Komitee entscheidet in den nächsten vier Wochen über die Durchführung der Spiele in Tokio.

In Zeiten von Corona

Sie ist besonders kreativ in der Corona-Pause

In Zeiten von Corona

Mit einem ausgefallenen Video spricht Viola Calligaris den Menschen Mut zu und animiert die Leute, zu Hause zu bleiben.

Sport kompakt

Bundesligist beginnt wieder mit dem Training

Sport kompakt

Premier League will im Juni wieder spielen +++ Ehemaliger Real-Präsident stirbt am Coronavirus +++ Dritter Juve-Spieler mit Corona infiziert +++ Brasilien und USA fordern Olympia-Verschiebung

Uneinsichtigkeit

BVB-Boss pfeift auf Bundesliga-Solidarität

Uneinsichtigkeit

Die Corona-Epidemie schweisst viele Leute zusammen. Hans-Joachim Watzke von Borussia Dortmund tut sich aber schwer damit.

Damiano Tommasi

«Wir haben 10 Tage zu spät aufgehört»

Damiano Tommasi

Der Chef der italienischen Fusballergewerkschaft hätte die Meisterschaft früher unterbrochen.

«Wunderheilung»

Gelähmter Rugby-Spieler kann wieder gehen

«Wunderheilung»

Im Januar 2020 war Michael Fatialofa nach einem Tackle vom Hals abwärts gelähmt. 10 Wochen später steht der Neuseeländer wieder auf eigenen Füssen.

WM-Absage

«Wir müssen unsere Emotionen zügeln»

WM-Absage

Simon Graf - OK-Chef Gian Gilli äussert sich zur Absage der Eishockey-WM in der Schweiz. Der Bündner hofft auf eine Verschiebung auf 2021.

Absage definitiv

Fasel hielt Wort – Eishockey-WM abgesagt

Absage definitiv

Simon Graf - Der Weltverband muss die Titelkämpfe in Zürich und Lausanne (8. bis 24. Mai) wegen der Pandemie streichen. Auch der Kongress wurde vertagt.