Das ist die Frau hinter der perfekten Turn-Choreo

standing bravely and powerfully in front of a camera in only their bra and underwear; only few will admire the message behind this photo. women showing skin unfortunately leaves them vulnerable to judgement and objectification, even from themselves. today they will only be admired for their courage, strength, uniqueness and incredible beauty. today showing skin equals power and strength, fighting back against beauty standards... because today WE SHATTERED THEM! @bhndthemadness