«Wunderheilung»

22. März 2020 14:22; Akt: 22.03.2020 14:22 Print

Gelähmter Rugby-Spieler kann wieder gehen

Im Januar 2020 war Michael Fatialofa nach einem Tackle vom Hals abwärts gelähmt. 10 Wochen später steht der Neuseeländer wieder auf eigenen Füssen.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Michael Fatialofa spielt bei den Worcester Warriors in der höchsten englischen Rugby-Liga. Am 4. Januar verletzte sich Fatialofa gegen Saracens schwer. Der Neuseeländer war vom Hals abwärts gelähmt. Steht ihm zur Seite: Ehefrau Tatiana. «Wie durch ein Wunder» könne ihr Ehemann wieder gehen.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Er sitzt noch im Rollstuhl, die Motorik ist sichtlich eingeschränkt. Die Nahrungszufuhr fällt ihm schwer. Trotzdem lacht Michael Fatialofa. Denn nach zehn Wochen Verletzung kann der Neuseeländer zum ersten Mal einige Schritte selbstständig gehen.

Am 4. Januar dieses Jahres warf sich der 118-Kilo-Mann in einen Zweikampf und stürzte dabei schwer. Die Ärzte diagnostizierten beim Warriors-Spieler eine Lähmung seines Körpers abwärts des Halses. Der 27-Jährige konnte weder Arme noch Beine bewegen. Fatialofa musste operiert werden, um den durch Blutergüsse und Schwellungen verursachten Druck auf sein Rückenmark zu verringern.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

My beautiful husband has been showing the world how to face adversity of unprecedented measures before we even knew we needed the lessons 🙌🏽😆🤪🥰 I can’t believe I have the honour of being his wife; he has remained so full of joy, child-like faith, courage and patience in the midst of overwhelming uncertainty. Not once has he complained or thrown his fork 😂 and been such an anchor of calm for me despite constant changes. The reality for us is national isolation and tight restrictions on hospital visitation (family/spouse only) with the possibility of full suspension. This feels so weighty given an already isolating experience since being strangers in this random place and spending nearly more nights apart than together since we got married 😔 The process is painful, but misery is a choice, and we are choosing peace instead. While our nation is in crisis, with the virus literally in the town we’re currently located, we can’t risk already vulnerable patients like Mike so we are staying put and prayed up. We feel sad not to see his parents next month as planned or have the choice to travel home to New Zealand. Instead we cling closer than ever to God who has been our victory in this testimony from the jump. Jesus REIGNS and the joy of the Lord is our strength — Nehemiah 8:10! Forever focused on what matters most 🙏🏽 #STILLHEALING

Ein Beitrag geteilt von TATIANA FATIALOFA (@tatianafats) am

Nun, nach zwei Monaten Aufenthalt in einer Klinik, ist er wie durch ein «Wunder» genesen. Das schreibt Ehefrau Tatiana unter ihrer Video-Story auf Instagram. Und Fatialofa möchte irgendwann wieder Rugby spielen. Zeit für ein erfolgreiches Comeback hat er genug, zumal der Betrieb in der ersten britischen Rugbyliga wegen der Corona-Pandemie ruht.

Resultate und Tabellen

(boq)

Discussion
1 Kommentare

Die neusten Leser-Kommentare

  • Toni am 22.03.2020 14:42 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Weiter viel Erfolg!

    Yes!!! Endlich mal was positives!!

Sport aktuell

Damiano Tommasi

«Wir haben 10 Tage zu spät aufgehört»

Damiano Tommasi

Der Chef der italienischen Fusballergewerkschaft hätte die Meisterschaft früher unterbrochen.

Via Instagram

Berset bedankt sich bei Federer für Insta-Post

Via Instagram

Etienne Sticher - Der Tennisstar folgt dem Aufruf des Bundesrates, bei seiner Challenge mitzumachen. Nun bedankt sich Berset.

WM-Absage

«Wir müssen unsere Emotionen zügeln»

WM-Absage

Simon Graf - OK-Chef Gian Gilli äussert sich zur Absage der Eishockey-WM in der Schweiz. Der Bündner hofft auf eine Verschiebung auf 2021.

Sport kompakt

Premier League will im Juni wieder spielen

Sport kompakt

Ehemaliger Real-Präsident stirbt am Coronavirus +++ Dritter Juve-Spieler mit Corona infiziert +++ Brasilien und USA fordern Olympia-Verschiebung

Absage definitiv

Fasel hielt Wort – Eishockey-WM abgesagt

Absage definitiv

Simon Graf - Der Weltverband muss die Titelkämpfe in Zürich und Lausanne (8. bis 24. Mai) wegen der Pandemie streichen. Auch der Kongress wurde vertagt.

Haarpracht

Bärtige Nachricht von Footballer Roethlisberger

Haarpracht

Ben Roethlisberger verkündet eine Corona-Botschaft im Kreis seiner Familie. Rasierzeugs scheint er schon lange nicht mehr benutzt zu haben.

Nachwuchs

Tierische Vaterfreuden beim 1. FC Köln

Nachwuchs

Der Glücksbringer des 1. FC Köln liefert in Corona-Zeiten gute Nachrichten. Der Geissbock wurde Vater und sorgt beim Verein für ein Novum.

Coronavirus

Berset lockt Federer aus der Reserve

Coronavirus

Simon Graf - Der Gesundheitsminister fordert den Tennisstar auf, sich zum Verhalten zu Coronazeiten zu äussern. Der gehorcht.

Alleingang in Europas Fussball

Corona eine «Psychose» – hier wird gekickt

Alleingang in Europas Fussball

Die Meisterschaft in Weissrussland startet mit Zuschauern – und dem Segen des Präsidenten Alexander Lukaschenko.