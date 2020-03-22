Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@20minuten.ch
«Wunderheilung»
Gelähmter Rugby-Spieler kann wieder gehen
Im Januar 2020 war Michael Fatialofa nach einem Tackle vom Hals abwärts gelähmt. 10 Wochen später steht der Neuseeländer wieder auf eigenen Füssen.
Er sitzt noch im Rollstuhl, die Motorik ist sichtlich eingeschränkt. Die Nahrungszufuhr fällt ihm schwer. Trotzdem lacht Michael Fatialofa. Denn nach zehn Wochen Verletzung kann der Neuseeländer zum ersten Mal einige Schritte selbstständig gehen.
Am 4. Januar dieses Jahres warf sich der 118-Kilo-Mann in einen Zweikampf und stürzte dabei schwer. Die Ärzte diagnostizierten beim Warriors-Spieler eine Lähmung seines Körpers abwärts des Halses. Der 27-Jährige konnte weder Arme noch Beine bewegen. Fatialofa musste operiert werden, um den durch Blutergüsse und Schwellungen verursachten Druck auf sein Rückenmark zu verringern.
My beautiful husband has been showing the world how to face adversity of unprecedented measures before we even knew we needed the lessons 🙌🏽😆🤪🥰 I can’t believe I have the honour of being his wife; he has remained so full of joy, child-like faith, courage and patience in the midst of overwhelming uncertainty. Not once has he complained or thrown his fork 😂 and been such an anchor of calm for me despite constant changes. The reality for us is national isolation and tight restrictions on hospital visitation (family/spouse only) with the possibility of full suspension. This feels so weighty given an already isolating experience since being strangers in this random place and spending nearly more nights apart than together since we got married 😔 The process is painful, but misery is a choice, and we are choosing peace instead. While our nation is in crisis, with the virus literally in the town we’re currently located, we can’t risk already vulnerable patients like Mike so we are staying put and prayed up. We feel sad not to see his parents next month as planned or have the choice to travel home to New Zealand. Instead we cling closer than ever to God who has been our victory in this testimony from the jump. Jesus REIGNS and the joy of the Lord is our strength — Nehemiah 8:10! Forever focused on what matters most 🙏🏽 #STILLHEALING
Nun, nach zwei Monaten Aufenthalt in einer Klinik, ist er wie durch ein «Wunder» genesen. Das schreibt Ehefrau Tatiana unter ihrer Video-Story auf Instagram. Und Fatialofa möchte irgendwann wieder Rugby spielen. Zeit für ein erfolgreiches Comeback hat er genug, zumal der Betrieb in der ersten britischen Rugbyliga wegen der Corona-Pandemie ruht.
