«Bleibt zuhause»

15. März 2020 07:52; Akt: 15.03.2020 07:52 Print

So reagieren Sport-Stars auf die Corona-Pause

Von Tennis über Basketball und Ski bis hin zu Fussball: Wegen Corona steht die Welt in fast allen Sportarten still. Das sagen Bencic, Messi, Ronaldo und Co. dazu.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Fussballer Cristiano Ronaldo meldete sich wie viele Sportler mit einem Statement auf Social Media zu Wort. Die Sportler reagieren damit auf die Corona-Pause, die fast die ganze Sportwelt betrifft. Nach Geisterspielen im Fussball und ... ... Eishockey, ... ... herrscht jetzt totaler Stillstand. Praktisch alle Sport-Stadien sind mindestents für einige Wochen stillgelegt.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Viele Sportler, die derzeit wegen des Coronavirus nicht aufs Spielfeld dürfen, melden sich dafür in den Sozialen Medien zu Wort. Dabei betonen die meisten, dass die Gesundheit über allem stehe und wie wichtig es jetzt sei, die Vorschriften der Behörden zu beachten. Einige bedanken sich auch bei allen Personen, die sich für andere einsetzen oder erlauben sich ein kleines Spässchen.

Umfrage
Hast du Angst vor dem Coronavirus?

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Son días complicados para todo el mundo. Vivimos preocupados por lo que está ocurriendo y queremos ayudar poniéndonos en el lugar de aquellos que peor lo están pasando, o bien porque les afectó directamente a ellos o sus familiares y amigos, o porque están trabajando en primera línea para combatirlo en hospitales y centros de salud. Quiero enviarles mucha fuerza a todos ellos. La salud debe ser siempre lo primero. Es un momento excepcional y hay que seguir las indicaciones tanto de las organizaciones sanitarias como de las autoridades públicas. Sólo así podremos combatirlo de manera efectiva. Es el momento de ser responsable y quedarse en casa, además es perfecto para disfrutar ese tiempo con los tuyos que no siempre se puede tener. Un abrazo y ojalá consigamos darle vuelta a esta situación cuanto antes. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Leo Messi (@leomessi) am


Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

[PL] Moi drodzy, przez ostatnie dni docierają do nas różne informacje, także prośby byśmy zostali w domach. Dotyczy to każdego z nas. Proszę wszystkich naszych kibiców i fanów: Szanujmy zalecenia jakie wszyscy dostajemy, bądźmy odpowiedzialni za siebie i innych. Szczególnie o taką uwagę proszę naszych młodych kibiców. Zamknięte szkoły potraktujcie proszę jako wyraz odpowiedzialności za Wasze bezpieczeństwo i zdrowie. Tym razem nie gromadźmy się na razie w miejscach publicznych, w tym pod stadionami, jeśli nie jest to konieczne. Przyjdzie na to czas. Sport jest bardzo ważny, ale ważniejsze jest Wasze bezpieczeństwo. Wykorzystajcie proszę najbliższy czas najlepiej i najbezpieczniej jak potraficie. W spokoju i w domach🙏 Pozdrawiam Was, Robert [ENG] Dear All, Since the past few days we have received various information, including requests to stay at home. This applies to all of us. I ask all our supporters and fans: Let's respect the recommendations, let's be responsible for ourselves and others. I am asking especially our young fans. Please treat closed schools as an expression of responsibility for your safety and health. During this time, don’t gather in public places, including the stadiums, if it is not necessary. Sport is very important, but your safety is more important. Please use this coming time in the best and the safest way you can. Stay calm and stay at home🙏 All the best, Robert.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) am

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Staying positiv and strong🙏🙏 A special way to end our Ski World Cup early this year. It's the same for everyone and we just lost three weekends of racing. Of course a lot of races, but the health for everyone is way more important. I´m very concerned with the virus and I can't hear those bad jokes anymore. I hope an improvement in the corona virus situation is coming soon. Then I think everyone has loved ones at home and don't want to bring the virus to them. Think about the health service - their on the limit. Not just the badly concerned people need the help from doctors and hospitals to survive -> sick peoples, accidents, births etc. need help too. THANKS to all who give their best for the case each day. 🙏🙏 ••••• Positiv und stark bleiben 🙏🙏 Wir alle haben uns das Ende des diesjährigen Weltcup anders vorgestellt. Wir haben 3 Rennwochenenden verloren, das sind einige Rennen, aber die Gesundheit geht definitiv vor! Der Virus beschäftigt mich stark und ich kann die dummen Sprüche nicht mehr hören. Ich hoffe, dass es bald eine Besserung mit dem Corona-Virus zu vermelden gibt. Es hat wohl jeder Personen zu Hause, die wir vor dem Corona-Virus oder der gesundheitlichen Situation schützen möchten. Denkt dabei auch an das Gesundheitswesen - es ist am Limit und wir dürfen es nicht noch mehr ausreizen! Es gibt nicht nur die stark Betroffenen des Virus, die auf die Hilfe von Ärzten und Spitälern angewiesen sind -> Kranke, Unfälle, Geburten etc. brauchen auch Hilfe. Daher DANKE an alle, die täglich ihr Bestes geben, um die Situation zu verbessern. 🙏 🙏 #DontPanic but #ActRight #HoldDistanz #WashYourHands #StaySafe

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Wendy Holdener (@wendyholdener) am

Diverse Reaktionen von Akteuren aus dem Schweizer Eishockey findest du hier.

Resultate und Tabellen

(lai)

Discussion
62 Kommentare

Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare

  • Chili am 15.03.2020 08:36 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Keine gute Zeit

    Angst, weiss nicht so recht. Mulmig ist mir schon. Und als Mutter mach ich mir auch Sorgen um erwachsene Söhne, ist doch klar. Versuche das Beste zu machen um mich und Andere zu schützen. Disziplin und Eigenverantwortung.

  • Augenöffner am 15.03.2020 10:18 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Falscher Fokus

    Ihr solltet euch über euren Bäcker und die anderen Lebensmittelerzeuger sorgen machen anstatt über völlig unnötige und unnütze Sportler.

    einklappen einklappen
  • Sandro am 15.03.2020 09:43 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    nicht schlimm

    Man kann auch zu Hause mit seinen Bällchen Spielen.

Die neusten Leser-Kommentare

  • Antonio am 15.03.2020 16:25 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Corona Concert

    Wir sollen alle heute um 18.00 Uhr musizieren, die können mich mal...

  • Chiara am 15.03.2020 14:54 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Bewährungsprobe

    Die Schweiz wird meistens vor grossen Katastrophen bewahrt. Die Eidgenossen sind nicht leidgeprüft. Es ist eine Belastungs- und Bewährungsprobe.

  • autsch am 15.03.2020 14:50 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Sport?

    Das hat doch alles schon lange nichts mehr mit Sport zu tun. Das Geld regiert die Menschen und das Spiel.

  • furz dani am 15.03.2020 13:52 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    rosche ohhh rosche

    spielt der rosche rosche noch an seinen bällen rum?

  • Balz Sommer am 15.03.2020 12:44 via via Mobile Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Jööö

    Wieso muss hier wieder der Häuptling V. Ronaldo als erstes kommen? Wen interessiert Ronaldo.

  • Alle 62 Kommentare Alle 62 Kommentare
Sport aktuell

Fake News

CR7 macht aus seinen Hotels doch keine Spitäler

Fake News

Zunächst kursierte die Meldung, der Superstar von Juventus stelle seine Vier-Sterne-Häuser während der Corona-Pandemie für Patienten zur Verfügung. Das wird nun relativiert.

Halsschmerzen und Husten

SFV-Präsident Blanc positiv getestet

Halsschmerzen und Husten

Der 70-Jährige hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert und befindet sich in Quarantäne.

NBA-Star Gobert

Er verspottete Corona und ist nun Patient Null

NBA-Star Gobert

Rudy Gobert von den Utah Jazz infizierte sich als erster NBA-Profi mit dem Virus. Jetzt unterstützt er andere Direktbetroffene mit einer stattlichen Spende.

Sport kompakt

Eishockey-WM steht vor Absage

Sport kompakt

+++ Erster Corona-Infizierter in LaLiga +++ Uefa prüft Final Four für Champions League +++ Spekulationen um Neymar-Rückkehr nach Barcelona +++ NBA mit drittem Coronavirus-Fall +++

Grossartige Spiel-Parodie

«Offside – da hat der Stürmer geschlafen»

Grossartige Spiel-Parodie

Fussballpause wegen Coronavirus? Nicht in der spanischen Liga. Denn Léganes trägt sein Spiel gegen Valladolid auf grossartige Art und Weise virtuell aus.

Corona-Krise

Supertalent (19) bezahlt Lohn von Hallen-Personal

Corona-Krise

Solidarität in der NBA: Zion Williamson und andere Grössen unterstützen die Angestellten, denen der Unterbruch der Meisterschaft finanziell zusetzt.

Wegen Coronavirus

Bundesliga droht Ausfall von 750 Millionen Euro

Wegen Coronavirus

Kein Fussball wegen des Coronavirus. Das Beispiel aus Deutschland zeigt, wie hart das die Clubs finanziell trifft.

Die Übersicht

Absagen und Abbrüche – Sport leidet unter Corona

Die Übersicht

In der Schweiz und auch im Ausland sind etliche Anlässe vom Virus betroffen. Eine Übersicht.

Fluchtgefahr

Ronaldinho muss in Paraguay in U-Haft bleiben

Fluchtgefahr

Ein Berufungsgericht hat am Freitag die Untersuchungshaft für den ehemaligen brasilianischen Fussballstar Ronaldinho und seinen Bruder Roberto Assis bestätigt.