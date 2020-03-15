So reagieren Sport-Stars auf die Corona-Pause

Viele Sportler, die derzeit wegen des Coronavirus nicht aufs Spielfeld dürfen, melden sich dafür in den Sozialen Medien zu Wort. Dabei betonen die meisten, dass die Gesundheit über allem stehe und wie wichtig es jetzt sei, die Vorschriften der Behörden zu beachten. Einige bedanken sich auch bei allen Personen, die sich für andere einsetzen oder erlauben sich ein kleines Spässchen.

Leaving LA to head back home for a while. These are weird times and we have no idea what to expect next. I hope you are all staying safe!! I’m thinking of course a lot of all those in our world who have put months of work into events that are now cancelled & to the fans who were pic.twitter.com/VUTRKWRpql — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 13, 2020

You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 9, 2020

It’s on each one of us to take the necessary precautions so we can get past this and return to a semblance of normalcy soon 🙏🏾 — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) March 12, 2020

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂‍. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

#2020Moto2 #QatarGP completed. P23 +34.664 in the race. #JR2 @rwracinggp leaving @losailcircuit now though, after the long stay there nobody still knows to where the journey goes next. #Fingerscrossed the worldwide situation is going to normal soon again pic.twitter.com/fCcWC6D93i — Jesko Raffin (@JeskoRaffin) March 8, 2020

Siguiendo las recomendaciones y con la situación actual y excepcional #yomequedoencasa ‼️ La responsabilidad seguro que ayuda a que todos volvamos a la normalidad! #quedateEnTuCasa #frenalacurva #covid19 pic.twitter.com/UV4tu0ca0Z — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) March 13, 2020

We'll have to wait a bit longer to get back in the car. I was really looking forward to get back behind the wheel but this is the best decision, the health of everyone is the priority. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKvo5lCtxG — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 12, 2020

