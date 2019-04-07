Karriereende

08. April 2019 17:17; Akt: 08.04.2019 17:17 Print

Turnerin bricht sich bei der Landung beide Beine

Ein doppelter Salto endete für die US-Turnerin Samantha Cerio äusserst schmerzhaft. Die Studentin beendete umgehend ihre Karriere.

Nichts für schwache Nerven: Samantha Cerios Unfall. (Video: NCAA)
Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Das Unheil nahm während der Bodenübung seinen Lauf. Samantha Cerio setzte zum doppelten Vorwärtssalto an, landete aber in einem falschen Winkel auf der Matte, zog sich dabei eine schwere Knieverletzung zu und brach sich beide Beine.

Video Höchstnote für US-Kunstturnerin

Mit schmerzverzerrtem Gesicht blieb die Studentin der Auburn University am Boden sitzen, erst nach einigen Augenblicken eilte Hilfe herbei.

Nicht wie geplant

Die Folgen der Unfalls sind so gravierend, dass die College-Sportlerin gleich am nächsten Tag das Ende ihrer Karriere im Kunstturnen verkündete.

«Freitagnacht war meine letzte Nacht als Turnerin», schreibt Cerio auf Instagram. «Es mag zwar nicht geendet haben, wie ich es geplant hatte, aber nichts läuft wie geplant.»

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sam Cerio (@sam_cerio) am

Resultate und Tabellen

(20 Minuten)

Sport aktuell

Hits im Rolls-Royce

Wer möchte nicht auch bei Ronaldo mitfahren?

Hits im Rolls-Royce

Sie mögen Karaoke und Cristiano Ronaldo? Bitte einsteigen!

Rating

Wählen Sie den schönsten Fussballplatz der Schweiz

Rating

Wo liegt der schönste Fussballplatz der Schweiz? Das Leser-Feedback auf unseren Aufruf war gross. Jetzt ist der Ball bei Ihnen: Wählen Sie im Rating Ihren Lieblingsplatz!

Neuer HCL-Coach Sami Kapanen

«Ich bin 24 Stunden pro Tag für Lugano da»

Neuer HCL-Coach Sami Kapanen

Marco Keller - Mit NHL-Legende Sami Kapanen (45) übernimmt erstmals seit 2010 ein Nordländer das Traineramt beim HC Lugano. Der Finne setzt vor allem auf Teamwork.

Sport kompakt

Die Grasshoppers verzichten auf einen Rekurs

Sport kompakt

Mvogo fällt mehrere Wochen aus +++ Gagnon bleibt bei Langnau +++ BVB will Hazard für Rekordsumme holen +++ Capela feiert mit Houston Kantersieg +++ Nowitzi knackt nächste Bestmarke +++

Was für eine Dominanz

Diese Bestmarken kann YB dem FCB abluchsen

Was für eine Dominanz

E. Tedesco - YB hat die Konkurrenz meilenweit abgehängt und kann schon am Wochenende Meister werden. Es wäre der früheste Meistertitel in der Geschichte der Super League.

VAR-Test

Teenager kicken zehn Stunden vor leeren Rängen

VAR-Test

Marcel Rohner - Im Sommer kommt der VAR in die Schweiz. Noch gibt es viel zu tun. In Thun wurde am Sonntag fleissig getestet.

Unglaubliche Aktion

PSG-Stürmer sorgt für Fassungslosigkeit

Unglaubliche Aktion

Im Ligaspiel zwischen Paris St-Germain und Strasbourg rettet Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting auf der Linie – kurioserweise auf der des Gegners.

«Bodenlose Frechheit»

Schalker drehen komplett durch

«Bodenlose Frechheit»

Das Siegestor für Frankfurt in Minute 99 nach einem umstrittenen Penalty war des Schlechten zu viel.

Bundesliga

Niko Kovac und das Wort zum Sonntag

Bundesliga

Bei Bayern München gibt es nie Ruhe – selbst nach einem 5:0 gegen Dortmund nervt sich der eine oder andere.