Karriereende
08. April 2019 17:17; Akt: 08.04.2019 17:17 Print
Turnerin bricht sich bei der Landung beide Beine
Ein doppelter Salto endete für die US-Turnerin Samantha Cerio äusserst schmerzhaft. Die Studentin beendete umgehend ihre Karriere.
Das Unheil nahm während der Bodenübung seinen Lauf. Samantha Cerio setzte zum doppelten Vorwärtssalto an, landete aber in einem falschen Winkel auf der Matte, zog sich dabei eine schwere Knieverletzung zu und brach sich beide Beine.Video Höchstnote für US-Kunstturnerin
Mit schmerzverzerrtem Gesicht blieb die Studentin der Auburn University am Boden sitzen, erst nach einigen Augenblicken eilte Hilfe herbei.
Nicht wie geplant
Die Folgen der Unfalls sind so gravierend, dass die College-Sportlerin gleich am nächsten Tag das Ende ihrer Karriere im Kunstturnen verkündete.
«Freitagnacht war meine letzte Nacht als Turnerin», schreibt Cerio auf Instagram. «Es mag zwar nicht geendet haben, wie ich es geplant hatte, aber nichts läuft wie geplant.»
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡
