New App Feature : 20 Minuten now available in English!

You can now choose an English language setting in the 20 Minuten app. More languages to follow.

What’s new The service is aimed at anyone who wants to read the news in their preferred language.

We’re starting with English, but other languages, such as Portuguese, Albanian, Serbian, Croatian and Spanish, will follow.

German isn’t your first language and you find it easier to read the news in English? Want to know what’s going on in Switzerland at any time, form your own opinions and participate in discussions on current topics? Then 20 Minuten is just for you! You can now easily change the language setting to English in the 20 Minuten and 20 minutes apps.

1 / 3 Download or open the 20 Minuten app. Register free of charge with a single click in the ‘Cockpit’ menu item. Choose your preferred language.

With more than 140 articles and videos every day, we provide you with a reliable overview of what’s going on in the country as well as the hottest small-talk topics to discuss on your lunch break.