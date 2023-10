Hunderte Tote : Wer ist für die Katastrophe im  Gaza-Spital verantwortlich?

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Palestinian child injured in an Israeli air strike is carried inside the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)