(Den Tod des Boxers bestätigte seine Frau Kay G. Hagler auf Gauarrera pose on the red carpet prior to the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Berlin on February 17, 2020. - Boxing legend Marvin Hagler, the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, has died at age 66, his wife said Saturday, March 13.

In a posting on the famed fighter's Facebook page, Kay G. Hagler said her husband died at the family home in New Hampshire. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)