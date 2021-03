Zutritt mit dem grünen Pass: Diese beiden Konzertgänger zählten zu den 500 geimpften Personen, die ans Konzert von Ivri Lider durften. (5. März 2021) Attendees show off their "green passes" (proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 coronavirus disease) as they arrive at Bloomfield Stadium in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 5, 2021, before attending a "green pass concert" for vaccinated seniors, organised by the Tel Aviv municipality. - Israel took a step towards normalcy on Sunday, re-opening a raft of businesses and services from pandemic lockdowns, but with some only available to fully vaccinated "green pass" holders. Nearly three million people, almost a third of Israel's population, have received the two recommended doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the world's quickest inoculation pace per capita. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)